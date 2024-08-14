mobile app bar

Valtteri Bottas Reveals “Number 77” on his Audi; Fans Ready to Accept the Theory

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Valtteri Bottas Reveals "Number 77" on his Audi; Fans Ready to Accept the Theory

Credits: Imago

Valtteri Bottas recently posted a picture of an Audi on his Instagram, with  77 – his racing number – on its side. It could turn out to be a major hint about Bottas’ future in F1, which has been up in the air for several months, with his contract with Sauber expiring in four months.

The Audi in question – an R8 – caught the attention of the F1 community because of the number 77.

However, it is significant because Sauber will turn into Audi in 2026. Reports of Bottas being a part of that transition came out earlier this month, and this seemed to confirm the same.

Bottas has been with Sauber (then Alfa-Romeo) since 2022 and has been the major point-scoring hope for the Hinwil-based outfit since then.

He’s got so much potential but the team hasn’t been performing to his level,” a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter),

Most fans welcome the idea of Bottas continuing his journey with Sauber. He is a 10-time Grand Prix winner and was a crucial figure behind Mercedes winning five Constructors’ Titles between 2017 and 2021. The experience that he could bring to Sauber/Audi in this new era, would be of paramount importance.

Bottas’ potential renewal with Sauber, however, came into works following Carlos Sainz‘s decision to join Williams. The Spaniard was Audi’s first choice. But he put his faith in Williams, which is why the German company turned to its second-best option – Bottas.

Realistically, the Sauber/Audi project is the only one Bottas can rely on because most of the other driver lineups are locked in.

Bottas’ only option for 2025 

With just 10 races left in the current campaign, almost all teams have their eyes on preparing for 2025. As such, most line-ups are also confirmed with Sauber, Alpine, RB, and Mercedes being the exceptions.

Mercedes and RB have different targets in mind. And while Alpine does have a seat, the competition for the same is very high. Mick Schumacher, Jack Doohan, and according to some rumors, even Nikita Mazepin are possibilities for the Enstone-based outfit.

Bottas has also been linked to Alpine. But it could be very difficult for him to be chosen ahead of the younger aforementioned stars. This leaves him with Sauber, with whom he could lead the exciting new Audi project, with Nico Hulkenberg on his side.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these