Valtteri Bottas Reveals “Number 77” on his Audi; Fans Ready to Accept the Theory

Valtteri Bottas recently posted a picture of an Audi on his Instagram, with 77 – his racing number – on its side. It could turn out to be a major hint about Bottas’ future in F1, which has been up in the air for several months, with his contract with Sauber expiring in four months.

The Audi in question – an R8 – caught the attention of the F1 community because of the number 77.

However, it is significant because Sauber will turn into Audi in 2026. Reports of Bottas being a part of that transition came out earlier this month, and this seemed to confirm the same.

Valtteri Bottas has just posted an Audi with #77 on the side, on his Instagram story is that a hint, or am I a conspiracy theorist #F1 pic.twitter.com/pYr9A7pTec — Sam Sage (@samuelsagef1) August 13, 2024

Bottas has been with Sauber (then Alfa-Romeo) since 2022 and has been the major point-scoring hope for the Hinwil-based outfit since then.

“He’s got so much potential but the team hasn’t been performing to his level,” a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter),

I really hope he stays with them. He’s got so much potential but the team hasn’t been performing to his level. — Justin ¹️ (@JustinF194) August 13, 2024

Most fans welcome the idea of Bottas continuing his journey with Sauber. He is a 10-time Grand Prix winner and was a crucial figure behind Mercedes winning five Constructors’ Titles between 2017 and 2021. The experience that he could bring to Sauber/Audi in this new era, would be of paramount importance.

man i need Valtteri to stay, i really enjoy his personality and he is still a great veteran that could bring so much experience to a team — Masterofte (@Masterofte1) August 13, 2024

Bottas’ potential renewal with Sauber, however, came into works following Carlos Sainz‘s decision to join Williams. The Spaniard was Audi’s first choice. But he put his faith in Williams, which is why the German company turned to its second-best option – Bottas.

Realistically, the Sauber/Audi project is the only one Bottas can rely on because most of the other driver lineups are locked in.

Bottas’ only option for 2025

With just 10 races left in the current campaign, almost all teams have their eyes on preparing for 2025. As such, most line-ups are also confirmed with Sauber, Alpine, RB, and Mercedes being the exceptions.

Mercedes and RB have different targets in mind. And while Alpine does have a seat, the competition for the same is very high. Mick Schumacher, Jack Doohan, and according to some rumors, even Nikita Mazepin are possibilities for the Enstone-based outfit.

Bottas has also been linked to Alpine. But it could be very difficult for him to be chosen ahead of the younger aforementioned stars. This leaves him with Sauber, with whom he could lead the exciting new Audi project, with Nico Hulkenberg on his side.