F1 Testing Day 2 Results: Results After the Day 2 Session 2 of Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain

The second day of pre-season testing has just concluded and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz topped the time charts. The Spaniard set a time of 1:29.921 and was 0.758 seconds quicker than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. Behind the duo, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton clocked in the third fastest time but he was 1.145 seconds slower than Sainz.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the first day of pre-season testing, it was reigning champion Max Verstappen who clocked in the quickest time. The Dutchman set a time of 1:31.344, which was 1.140 seconds quicker than second-placed Lando Norris and a further 0.1 seconds faster than third-placed Sainz.

Advertisement

2024 F1 Testing Day 2 Result: Session 2