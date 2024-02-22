F1 Testing Day 2 Results: Results After the Day 2 Session 2 of Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain

HomeSearch

Vidit Dhawan
The second day of pre-season testing has just concluded and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz topped the time charts. The Spaniard set a time of 1:29.921 and was 0.758 seconds quicker than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. Behind the duo, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton clocked in the third fastest time but he was 1.145 seconds slower than Sainz.

Meanwhile, on the first day of pre-season testing, it was reigning champion Max Verstappen who clocked in the quickest time. The Dutchman set a time of 1:31.344, which was 1.140 seconds quicker than second-placed Lando Norris and a further 0.1 seconds faster than third-placed Sainz.

2024 F1 Testing Day 2 Result: Session 2

DriversTeamTime
Carlos SainzFerrari1:29.921
Sergio PerezRed Bull+0.758
Lewis HamiltonMercedes+1.145
Lando NorrisMcLaren+1.335
Daniel RicciardoVisa Cash App RB+1.440
Charles LeclercFerrari+1.829
Lance StrollAston Martin+2.108
Esteban OconAlpine+2.140
Valtteri BottasKick Sauber+2.306
Oscar PiastriMcLaren+2.407

