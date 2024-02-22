F1 Testing Day 2 Results: Results After the Day 2 Session 2 of Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain
The second day of pre-season testing has just concluded and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz topped the time charts. The Spaniard set a time of 1:29.921 and was 0.758 seconds quicker than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. Behind the duo, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton clocked in the third fastest time but he was 1.145 seconds slower than Sainz.
Meanwhile, on the first day of pre-season testing, it was reigning champion Max Verstappen who clocked in the quickest time. The Dutchman set a time of 1:31.344, which was 1.140 seconds quicker than second-placed Lando Norris and a further 0.1 seconds faster than third-placed Sainz.
2024 F1 Testing Day 2 Result: Session 2
|Drivers
|Team
|Time
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:29.921
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+0.758
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+1.145
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.335
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Visa Cash App RB
|+1.440
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1.829
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.108
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+2.140
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber
|+2.306
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+2.407
