Boris Becker Echoes Ex-Pupil Novak Djokovic While Calling Himself a Huge Fan of Famous Italian Soccer Team

Boris Becker’s love for sports extends beyond tennis — he is also an avid soccer fan. The German legend follows 19-time Serie A champions AC Milan passionately, frequently sharing posts and stories about them. Monday was a historic day for the club, and Becker was one of many who reacted to it.

As AC Milan completed its 125th anniversary on December 16, they tweeted that the club is always there for its fans. Becker reacted to that post with a comment, “Big fan of Milan !!!”

Big fan of Milan !!! https://t.co/6PwyhToqoJ — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) December 16, 2024

He did not stop there. Becker also responded to other Milan-related posts, including one with a photo of the club’s legendary defender and captain, Paolo Maldini. He wrote, “Especially of this guy.”

The German also does his best not to miss any of their matches. Becker, like countless other soccer fans, watched the Champions League heavyweight battle between AC Milan and Liverpool last September. Even though Milan lost 3-1, Becker expressed his fondness for both clubs.

Watching @acmilan v @LFC and my heart is torn … I love both clubs !@ChampionsLeague — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) September 17, 2024

Interestingly, Becker is not the only famous tennis player who strongly believes in the club’s ‘Sempre Milan’ slogan, which translates to “Always Milan”. Becker’s former protege, Novak Djokovic, has often shown how big a Milan fan he is.

When Djokovic trolled YouTuber Speed about playing for AC Milan

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed had failed to recognize Djokovic at last year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony. Using his sense of humor, the Serb successfully convinced him that he was an AC Milan player, and both of them laughed about that later.

Novak Djokovic trolling speed saying he plays for AC Milan #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/Gy4uSVFTNC — Ezra (@UTDEzra_) October 30, 2023

Djokovic not only follows the club religiously but is also a huge fan of their former star player, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. There was a point when the AC Milan management even reportedly considered making him their mental coach.

AC Milan owner, Gerry Cardinale, considered hiring Novak Djokovic as the team’s mental coach a few months ago. Cardinale wanted to put Djokovic under contract to help players who were struggling at the time. Novak’s mental strength is world-class. Definitely understand why… pic.twitter.com/7g2ckY3ZvR — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 4, 2024

Another tennis star who is a big AC Milan fan is the current World No.1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian has openly expressed his love for the Serie A club many times. He has also been spotted at their games and has received personalized jerseys from them. Safe to say, the historic club has a big following in the tennis community.