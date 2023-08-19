Strange Turn of Events See Ferrari Boss Scolding ‘Impulsive’ Charles Leclerc to Pipe Down And Learn From Carlos Sainz

Ferrari have a star-studded line-up at the moment with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Despite having both of these drivers, the team has not been able to meet expectations so far because of their failure to produce a quick enough car. As a result, frustrations have been growing for both Leclerc and Sainz. However, it is the Monegasque that seems to unleash most of his annoyance on the team radio. And now, in a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has urged Leclerc to learn from Sainz about how one should think before they vent out their disappointment to the rest of the side.

Advertisement

Leclerc’s frustrations were evident during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend when he seemingly scolded his race engineer, Xavi. Since Ferrari was struggling for pace during that weekend, the 25-year-old took to the radio and shouted, “Let’s stay calm, but come on!” Now, with such reactions becoming more common for the Monegasque, Vasseur seems to have had enough.

Fred Vasseur raises his concerns about “impulsive” Charles Leclerc

In a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fred Vasseur compared the characteristics of both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The Frenchman explained why the Spaniard is a “good reference” point to the team in comparison to the Monegasque.

Advertisement

As quoted by f1maximaal.nl, Vasseur said, “Carlos is very consistent and gives us a good reference. Leclerc is more impulsive. If something goes wrong, he doesn’t hold back. It is better for himself and for the team to calm down before you start speaking“.

After stating the same, the 55-year-old explained how people often do not have all the information to make a good judgment in the “heat of battle“. Vasseur believes it is important for Leclerc to take his time before he speaks.

As for Leclerc, there are some doubts about his future with him having not signed an extension with Ferrari yet.

Leclerc’s priority is to extend his contract with Ferrari

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have a contract with Ferrari that ends next year. While Leclerc is reportedly all set to extend his deal, there are rumors that the Spaniard may leave to join Audi. As for Leclerc, his only priority at the moment seems to be to extend his deal with the Prancing Horse.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Autosport (as quoted by espn.in), he said, “My first target and my first dream is to become a world champion with Ferrari, more than anything else. So, if there’s a slight opportunity for it to happen, I will have no doubt about pushing to stay here at least“.

His remarks come at a time when reports suggest that he is all set to sign a five-year extension with the team. The report from sportune.20minutes.fr also suggests that the Monegasque will receive a whopping $16,000,000 hike on his current deal with the team.