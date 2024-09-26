“We Got to Know Each Other a Bit More”: Charles Leclerc About His Relationship with Lewis Hamilton

Set to be teammates from 2025, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have already started building a rapport. While elements such as music, racing, fashion, and owning a pet dog already unite them, being teammates will add another layer to their relationship. In the last few months, the two drivers have been spending a bit more time together, and Leclerc reveals they have also grown closer together.

Stepping away from Mercedes after a 12-year stint, the 39-year-old needs to find his bearings in a new team. Hamilton will be building his relationships from scratch with most people, but Leclerc won’t be one of them.

The Ferrari driver recently revealed that they have been working on their friendship and have gotten to know each other more. “We always had a good relationship in the past. But since when we know that we’ll be teammates from next year, we got to know each other a bit more.”, he said.

Aside from racing, music has been a focal point for both drivers. They have even released their own songs, with Hamilton doing it under the ‘XNDA’ alias alongside Christina Aguilera. Meanwhile, Leclerc did not mind revealing his identity and has released several songs for his fans to listen to.

Furthermore, fashion is also an important part of both drivers’ lives. The #16 driver has previously admitted to discussing fashion with the seven-time world champion, especially after the Brit launched his +44 clothing range.

The Monegasque driver had also started his own clothing company under the umbrella of the fashion brand, ‘CLACE.’ They aimed to create clothes out of eco-friendly materials and replace things made of plastic. However, the company failed, and Leclerc had to stop the project. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old remains committed to returning to the world of fashion business.