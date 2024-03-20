Fernando Alonso ‘Old’ Age Chatter Silenced By Fellow Driver Who Showcases Reality

Fernando Alonso’s prowess on the track is undeniable, yet it is not without its critics, particularly among fellow pilots who have faced defeat at his hands. One such detractor is Ralf Schumacher, who, aside from questioning Alonso’s age, overlooks the double champion’s remarkable performance since his return because of the age-old argument- well, his age. Now, a driver sharing the grid with Alonso in real-time shares his hot take.

Schumacher’s recent argument, echoing sentiments of many others, revolves around the notion that F1 requires rejuvenation, urging for the infusion of fresh talent onto the grid. “F1 can’t have an increasingly older grid,” remarked the German driver a few weeks back, echoing a statement shared by many others who question Alonso’s place in the sport.

However, the prevailing sentiment among most current grid pilots is one of respect for Alonso’s enduring success. They recognize that achieving such remarkable results at his veteran status only underscores his skill and dedication. Valtteri Bottas, a seasoned competitor himself, recently commended Alonso’s continued excellence, noting that age has not dulled his abilities.

“[His] performances are still excellent. He is no longer a kid, but I would not say that he has degraded at all in terms of his performance,” said Bottas, as quoted by Marca. Additionally, as someone with his fair share of experience on the track, albeit not as extensive as Alonso, Bottas expressed admiration for the Spaniard, considering him an inspiration and role model for aspiring drivers. “Seeing Fernando has been quite motivating.”

Fernando Alonso discusses conditions for retirement

Fernando Alonso is poised at a crossroads, contemplating the trajectory of his illustrious F1 career as he delves into the 2024 season. Despite hints of retirement looming in the air, the veteran driver remains resolute in his commitment to the track, buoyed by the triumphs of his recent exploits.

The 2023 season served as a testament to Alonso’s enduring prowess behind the wheel, as he returned to the podium and clinched a commendable top-four finish in the drivers’ standings, marking a resurgence that no one saw coming. After his hiatus, the decision to refocus his career with Aston Martin was viewed as a gamble, but the risk has paid off.

At 42, Alonso deifies the constraints of age, exhibiting no discernable decline in his performance. However, the 24-race season he faces this year will push the boundaries of his physical and mental endurance to new limits. Yet, Fernando Alonso remains undeterred, steadfast, and resilient, even becoming a solid player in the 2025 driver’s market.

But all this depends on the season at hand. “I’ll see what 24 races feel like. If I have the feeling that I’m no longer able to perform, that I expect from myself, I will be the first to raise my hand… [but] the moment has not yet come,” Alonso disclosed to Auto Motor und Sport.

In the ever-evolving landscape of F1, Alonso stands as a testament to resilience and dedication. Alonso’s enduring success serves as a statement of the enduring value of skill, experience, and sheer determination on the F1 circuit. Bringing pure talent on the track, Fernando Alonso continues to give it his all, and there is no stopping the Samurai of F1.