F1

“I think the team is now stronger”- Fernando Alonso says he came back to F1 because of the new technical regulations

"I think the team is now stronger"- Fernando Alonso says he came back to F1 because of the new technical regulations
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan was just one of the homies with Luka Doncic!": Bulls legend gets loose and wholesome with Mavericks star and Karl-Anthony Towns during All-Star weekend
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I think the team is now stronger"- Fernando Alonso says he came back to F1 because of the new technical regulations
“I think the team is now stronger”- Fernando Alonso says he came back to F1 because of the new technical regulations

Fernando Alonso says that he and his team are ready for the 2022 championship fight…