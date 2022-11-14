HomeSearch

Free Witcher 3 upgrade coming on December 14, 2022

Danyal Arabi
|Published 14/11/2022

The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red’s most successful outing, is set to make its next-gen debut. Promising upgraded visuals, ray tracing, and faster loading times, the Witcher 3 upgrade will be free for existing players. Those who bought the game earlier will not have to pay for the enhanced features. Additionally, the upgraded version of the game will be listed for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC for new users.

Listed below are all the details about the next-gen upgrade.

Witcher 3 upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S confirmed for December 14, 2022

Originally announced in 2020, the free upgrade faced multiple delays when in the hands of studio Saber Interactive. Taking over development, CDPR announced that development was in full swing contrary to the rumors of the upgrade being in “development hell.” The latest statement on the official CDPR blog states:

“Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the upcoming update will feature dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements, including ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, a variety of mods integrated into the experience, and much more! On top of that, we’re adding a set of DLCs inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher series, such as new weapons and armor for Geralt and alternative looks for select characters.”

Users on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update. This update will include enhancements as well as the Netflix Witcher-themed DLCs. While the digital versions of the game will be available on December 14, a physical release will follow at a later date. To get an early peek at the improvements, CDPR has urged users to tune into their Twitch channel next week.

