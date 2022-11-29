Witcher 1 remake to be fully open world confirms CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED’s beloved Witcher franchise is set to get a revival of sorts soon. Since its last installment in 2015, the Witcher franchise (at least in terms of new games) has been dormant. However, in the past year, the Polish studio has breathed new life into its titles. Not only will the original Witcher game get a remake, but it will now also be open world. Similar to the Mafia game remakes it seems CDPR is going beyond a traditional remaster.

Here are the details known so far.

The Witcher Remake to be a complete rebuild of the game world

The Witcher Remake Will Be Open World A recent earnings presentation from CD Projekt Red reveals the upcoming remake of the original Witcher game to be an open-world experience. A recent earnings presentation from CD Projekt Red reveals the upcoming remake of the original game pic.twitter.com/rOMcmxqEiJ — Hood™ (@HoodTwS) November 29, 2022

Recently during a Q3 earnings call, CDPR mentioned The Witcher Remake as one of its focus areas for the near future. The presentation described the title as a “Story-driven, single player open-world RPG – a modern reimagining of 2007’s The Witcher.”

This all but confirms that the remake will expand on the original in many ways. While the original 2007 title featured hubs where players had a decent amount of freedom, it was far from an open world. Going a step beyond, the developers will now weave these areas into one massive landscape for players to explore. Unfortunately, not much else is known at the moment. At the reveal, CD Projekt Red studio head, Adam Badowski, stated:

“They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait.”

Fans of the franchise will soon have their hands full as The Wild Hunt’s next-gen upgrade drops in a few weeks. Slated for a December 14 release, the free update will carry enhancements like ray tracing, new DLC, and more. The next-gen update will be available to all users on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

