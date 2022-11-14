Outsiders destroy Heroic in the grand final to become IEM Rio Major champions

More than two weeks of Counter-Strike action at the IEM Rio Major has finally come to an end. In what can be summarized as a tournament of upsets, Outsiders have emerged as the victors. Coming in as underdogs, Outsiders slowly worked their way to the top, taking down Heroic in the grand finals. This is the first time the CIS squad has lifted the trophy with Dzhami “⁠Jame⁠” Ali crowned as the Major MVP.

Here’s how the final went down and what this means for the Outsiders squad.

Outsiders go from dark horse to Major winners at IEM Rio 2022

Heroic vs. Outsiders grand final map summary:

Mirage (Outsiders’ pick): 16-12 to Outsiders

(Outsiders’ pick): 16-12 to Outsiders Overpass (Heroic’s pick): 16-5 to Outsiders

(Heroic’s pick): 16-5 to Outsiders Inferno (Decider): Not required, series settled 2-0 in Outsiders’ favor

Starting off on Outsiders’ pick of Mirage, the CIS squad managed to get off to a good start. Clinching the pistol and the follow-up rounds, Outsiders racked up crucial T side rounds early. Heroic bounced back almost immediately by going on a streak of their own. However, the Jame-led squad’s tenacity shone through, securing an 8-7 half in their favor. Despite winning the pistol, Heroic dropped the conversions, allowing Outsiders to go on a five-round streak. This ultimately cost them the win at 16-12.

Moving to Heroic’s pick of Overpass, Outsiders looked extremely prepared. Shutting the Danish squad round after round, Outsiders only allowed their competitors three T side rounds. Moving to the T side with 12 rounds in the bag, Outsiders had already done the heavy lifting. However, not keen to ease up, the CIS squad kept the pressure up, only allowing Heroic two more rounds before ending the game 16-5.

With this victory, Outsiders are Major winners. From the IEM Rio Challengers Stage, Jame and his men have fought valiantly to be at the top of the podium. Major MVP Jame ended his campaign with a 1.30 average rating and $500,000 in Prize Money for his team. With the Major done and dusted, all eyes turn to Elisa Masters and Blast Premier scheduled this month.