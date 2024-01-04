Here Are 7 Games You Should Check Out in January 2024

January 2024 is now underway and with it comes new releases that many gamers are excited to get their hands on. We have tons of new title releases in 2024 and January brings us a decent chunk of those. While this piece will look at the best games you can get in January 2024, readers should know that award-winning studios like Ubisoft and Naughty Dog are part of the games that will be released this month.

7 Games which are Coming Out in January 2024

7. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

6. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

5. Tekken 8

4. Bulletstorm VR

3. The Last of Us Part II Remastered

2. Palworld

1. Graven

The month of January has tons in store for gamers including the return of the Prince of Persia franchise. We also have Bulletstorm returning after a decade and the Last of Us Part II getting a remaster for the PlayStation 5. We also have the Like a Dragon franchise getting a new game.

There are a few unexpected releases that are also going to be nice for fans of AAA games. That being said, this list is not in chronological order so the first game is not better than the fifth game and vice versa. Well, without further ado, let us get into it.

7. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Developers: Ubisoft Montpellier

Ubisoft Montpellier Publishers: Ubisoft

Prince of Persia has been one of the longest-running franchises of all time because of the effort Ubisoft has put into the narrative. The Prince is one of the icons in video gaming history and has had a comprehensive and dynamic personality in the original trilogy. However, this game returns to the 2.5D roots of Prince of Persia and this time we are not playing as the Prince.

Instead, we must rescue a Prince named Ghassan. The protagonist of the game is called Sargon who has all the abilities the Prince had in previous games. He also has dual blades, and the ability wall run and climb vertical surfaces with ease. By going back to the routes of the franchise, Ubisoft keeps it alive and fresh. After the sad delay of the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, this is the only hope for the Prince of Persia fans.

The game will have Metroidvania elements and feature various puzzles and secret rooms players must solve to advance in the story. Players can also upgrade their weapon in time and also allows players to take screenshots of puzzles they haven’t solved to pin them to the map to return to. Sargon’s Mission is to travel to Qaf to rescue the kidnapped Prince but things take a wrong turn on the way.

Prince of Persia is set to release on January 18, 2024, on the Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Windows.

6. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Developers: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Publishers: Sega

Another franchise game releasing in January 2024 is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth which is the ninth entry in the Like a Dragon franchise. It follows the story of both Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, with the latter being the mainline protagonist for the majority of the franchise. It is also the first game from the franchise which will eventually move outside Japan, which is going to be Hawaii. The game allows you to control both Kasuga and Kiryu along with various party members.

Speaking of party members, a lot of old ones like Goro Majima, Taiga Saejima, and others make a return along with a whole new cast of characters with varied moves and abilities. The gameplay is turn-based and is like Persona or Final Fantasy if you have already played them. You get to either attack enemies normally or with skills. You can also guard and use other items that you have with you. The open world is explorable and there are tons of side missions you can do along with main missions.

Players can go around town participating in mini-games such as Karaoke, Darts, Mahjong, and more. In addition, one can also participate in doing business along with doing other things. All in all, there are tons of things to do in the game aside from the story. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth releases on January 26th on Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows.

5. Tekken 8

Developers: Bandai Namco Studios, Arika

Bandai Namco Studios, Arika Publishers: Bandai Namco Entertainment

One of the most important franchises in the Fighting Game genre is Tekken. Tekken is one of the best games of all time when it comes to the fast-paced fighting genre with tons of characters that are pop culture iconic. Bandai Namco Entertainment is one of the biggest names in the gaming industry and this franchise is in good hands with them and has been for a long time. With iconic characters such as Devil Jin, Feng Wei, Jin and Jun Kazama, Panda and Devil Kazuya, the newest Tekken is all ready to dazzle fans.

The gameplay has changed a little bit bringing back various features from the previous games like Tekken 7’s screw damage system and the Tekken Tag Tournament recovery system. The focus this time is to promote aggressiveness as the game will reward players who take more risks in terms of damage. Defense takes a back seat as Tekken 8 is built to the preference of attacking players. There is also an “Arcade Quest” which features various types of matches with various stipulations and environments.

Tekken 8 releases on January 26th along with Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, and Windows. It is about to be the biggest fighting game for the year unless we see some unexpected releases or DLC out of the other two big fighting game franchises, mainly Street Fighter 6 or Mortal Kombat 1. Fans will be happy knowing the continuation of one of the best fighting games will be releasing in January 2024.

4. Bulletstorm VR

Developers: People Can Fly, Epic Games

People Can Fly, Epic Games Publishers: Electronic Arts

If you were fans of Bulletstorm early on in your gaming career then you’d love to play it in VR. The biggest appeal of this game is the fast-paced action, the over-the-top ways in which you can kill your enemies and be rewarded for it, and also the amount of weapon upgrades in the game. In essence, the game is going to do even better than before in VR than it did without it. Bulletstorm is one of the most innovative games of all time, especially if you compare it with all the traditional FPS games out there.

There are tons of things you can do in this game aside from shooting enemies in the butt in slow motion. The more innovative and unnecessary the kill is, the more XP you get. In addition to all the ridiculousness, tons of set pieces involved involve you getting chased by enemies and a giant wheel to using a minigun and more. Inspired by Duke Nukem, the Burnout franchise, and Pulp Fiction magazines, the game came out of the gate and changed the landscape of the FPS genre.

The story might not be award-winning but the fast-paced action and the over-the-top humor sure is. The voice acting is well executed considering the silliness of everything and the combat reflects that silliness. The game releases for VR on January 18th, 2024 and we could not be more excited to get our hands on this beautiful spectacle that does not take itself too seriously.

3. The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Developers: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publishers: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Joel and Ellie’s story is one of the greatest video game stories ever told. The Last of Us franchise has always been one of the best when it comes to blending a slight bit of realism with storytelling and linear gameplay. Naughty Dog hits it out of the park yet again with this masterpiece which sees Ellie plotting revenge on Abby, who has become quite hated even though she has her virtues. The Last of Us Part II picks up right after the first game.

However, we are focusing more on Ellie this time as it is more of her story than Joel’s. The stealth, combat, and weapon use have been reworked and made more interesting. Crouching to avoid enemies is also an option while the stealth section has seen major improvements. The voices of Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Laura Bailey steal the show as the voice acting is beautiful and tells half of the story.

The story of Ellie is full of turmoil and is emotionally driven by vengeance, hatred, and every negative emotion you can think of. Playing this game is a journey for the player into the minds of one of the greatest characters of all time. The Last of Us Part II Remastered releases for the PlayStation 5 on January 19th, 2024. However, the release date for the PC port is unknown. Maybe down the line, Naughty Dog gets up to it.

2. Palworld

Developers: Pocketpair

Pocketpair Publishers: Pocketpair

There is no specific release date for this particular title but we do know it will release sometime in January. Although it can be one of the best games in January 2024. In addition, it is only coming out for Windows as gamers have an option to wishlist it on Steam already. Although the release for this particular game would be in Early Access as the game is still unfinished. It will have both single-player and co-op modes in addition to a multiplayer one.

Essentially, this is a Pokemon-based game where there are creatures referred to as “Pals” all around the world. You can use these Pals for fighting, eating, and traveling around the open world. A lot of things about the plot and the features of the game are unknown but we have a feeling it will do quite well among the players who grew up playing Pokemon games and want something new.

According to the developers, most of the core mechanics of the game are finished along with designs for more than 100 monsters. In addition, they have also finished the battle mechanics, exploration, building, crafting, and more. The reason why developers have put the game in Early Access is that they will need community support to fine-tune the game.

The price of the game is unknown. But it will be released as soon as we get into the actual release of the game. The details about the combat are also not known but we await what the developers have in store for us.

1. Graven

Developers: Slipgate Ironworks

Slipgate Ironworks Publishers: 3D Realms, Fulqrum Publishing

Graven is a unique concept set against a medieval backdrop that functions both like an RPG and an FPS. Although the Early Access was open from May 2021 and the game has received mixed reviews, it has the potential to be a good title. The game is going to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows on January 23rd, 2024.

In the Early Access version, the developers gave players six different weapons to work with along with 2 spells and upgrades to earn for them. The combat is good but we will have to wait for the game to release to see how players reciprocate to the work done by the devs. The game is currently cheaper than most titles on Steam. However, we think it is bound to increase once it is released.

Combining modern and medieval weapons with spells makes a lethal combination. We hope that Slipgate can make something out of this game before its release because it has tons of potential. The game will also support multiplayer and co-op when it releases. This January 2024 game also has something besides single-player story mode going for it. The Single Player is a typical story with a revenge plot where a Priest vows revenge against a sect that sacrificed his adoptive daughter.

There is not much to say about the plot but looking at the gameplay we have seen, it can be one of the best January 2024 games should the developers do it right.