The Steam Winter Sale 2023 has allowed gamers to grab some of their favorite or wishlist titles at cheap or more reasonable prices. The bigger the discounts, the more appealing the offer is, so we will look at some of the best games that offer more than a 50% discount at the sale. We will break down their appeal and see why you should go with these titles aside from the steal deal.

Steam Winter Sale 2023: The Best Games to Buy with More Than 50% Discount

5. Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 (50% Discount)

4. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $14.99 (75% Discount)

3. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – $7.99 (80% Discount)

2. Hades – $12.49 (50% Discount)

1. NieR: Automata – $15.99 (60% Discount)

The Steam Winter Sale 2023 is a great way for you to stock up on video games that you have wanted for a long time. In addition, it is also a good way for you to get hooked on newer titles that not a lot of people have heard about. There are tons of titles you can go for but the ones we are about to list are the ones that are fresh and worth trying out.

A couple of titles among these are original IPs while the others have become franchises. Among the heaps of various genres, these five are the ones that have a smooth balance of everything ranging from gameplay, story, modern graphics, and so on.

(Note: The chronology of the list does not matter as each game is unique and is suited to various tastes)

5. Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 (50% Discount in Steam Winter sale 2023)

Developers: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Publishers: CD Projekt

What’s not to say about Cyberpunk 2077? It is one of the greatest games of the current times and has done well to garner the attention of all the ones who like dystopian and futuristic gamers. The execution of the game was a bit lackluster during the start of its life cycle. It had tons of glitches and bugs that ruined the impression of the game in the eyes of the public.

However, CD Projekt Red picked up the pieces before it went out of hand and fixed it in the later patches. Now we have a game that runs smoothly and provides the complete cyberpunk experience filled with futuristic tech, weapons, powers, skills and so much more. The characters are three dimensional, have their own motives and even Hollywood stars like Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba make an appearance.

Cyberpunk 2077 does the open world right as Night City is a beautiful paradise with neon lights and everything a Blade Runner 2049 wants to experience. This game has tons of customization options. You can change everything from your hairstyle to the clothes you wear and accessories. Even the customization is futuristic and makes the game feel immersive.

If it had been the launch we wouldn’t have recommended you this game. However, after tons of efforts by CD Projekt Red, it is the game that was eventually supposed to hit screens. The amount of content in this game will keep you occupied for hours. There is always something to do.

4. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $14.99 (75% Discount)

Developers: CyberConnect2

CyberConnect2 Publishers: Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Dragon Ball Z franchise is no stranger to games as tons of titles from Budokai Tenkaichi 3 to Xenoverse 2 have followed and adapted the same DBZ story for years with a few changes here and there. We’d be lying if we were to say that Kakarot is different but it is not. However, it is not just a shameless copy of Xenoverse 2. It is much more than that.

For the first few hours, it might feel button smashy but if you consider and learn the movements of your enemy, it becomes technical. You will have to dodge, weave, block, and do everything you can to stop your enemies from counter-attacking. The game has simple combat and there are four special moves you can use for each character to tip the balance in your favor.

It has an extensive roster of characters ranging from the favorites Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and Piccolo to villains like Majin Buu, Cell, and more. There is a semi-open world you can explore with tons of things to do. The game has tons of things to do and lots of fun side quests that are separate from the main missions that explore additional lore from the lives of Goku and the others.

It is a good idea to play Dragon Ball Z Kakarot before the release of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. You will not be disappointed with how smooth this game is and how flawlessly it hops from one quest to another.

3. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – $7.99 (80% Discount)

Developers: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios Publishers: Bethesda Softworks

Before the brilliance of games like Elden Ring and Baldur’s Gate 3, there was The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. This game did everything right and the reason why it is evident is because it is still quite prevalent in the gaming community. That is quite evident if you check out the modding community for this game. You will see how much love people have for this game. Skyrim does a lot of things right including its progression system and open world.

The main objective in the game for you, the Dragonborne to defeat the World-Eating Dragon prophesized to destroy the world. The game is an action-adventure role-playing game in which you can switch from the first and the third person. The game has tons of things to do, aside from exploring the open world and competing quests. You can befriend NPCs, take them on missions with you, and you can even marry some of the pre-determined ones.

It is a complete experience and what we describe as the “Medieval Fallout.” The skill trees in this game offer a variety of abilities you can use and the customization for the Dragonborne is boundless. You can be any mythical race you want and become the greatest adventurer to have ever lived. Skyrim is one of the greatest games of all time and there is no denying that.

2. Hades – $12.49 (50% Discount)

Developers: Supergiant Games

Supergiant Games Publishers: Supergiant Games

There is only praise for this game and it completely deserves it. Hades was released to universal acclaim and for all the right reasons. It received tons of awards and succeeded overall. The game has roguelike and dungeon crawler elements and follows the story of Zagreus who is the son of Hades. Zagreus wishes to escape the Underworld in pursuit of meeting his mother, Persephone who is in the mortal world.

What follows is a journey filled with lots of combat, monsters, and tiers of the Underworld, particularly, Tartarus, Asphodel, Elysium, and Styx. The game has an isometric worldview with an overhead camera following Zagreus’s every move. There are a variety of enemies and the combat never gets boring. Apart from the enemies, Zagreus has access to tons of weapons and abilities granted by the Olympians themselves ranging from Poseidon to Zeus.

However, be careful, Death is just the beginning. When you die, you restart the game with abilities that you earned by your side, making the playthrough a tad bit easier. The Olympians themselves have a personality of their own and aren’t just filled with egotistical jabs. You will find yourself making relationships with them including your father Hades.

This game is the perfect gift to give yourself on New Year’s because of how beautiful the art is and how crafty the Underworld is. The cast and characters are perfect, the gameplay is fun, and the story is out of this world. Simply put, Hades is one of the best games of all time.

1. NieR: Automata – $15.99 (60% Discount in the Steam Winter Sale 2023)

Developers: PlatinumGames

PlatinumGames Publishers: Square Enix

NieR: Automata is a one-of-a-kind game where everything seems lost during the start of the game. The world you are dropped into as an android is desolate and is taken over by machines. The story is that years after the machines have taken over the Earth, mankind sends humans to equalize and see how they can get the planet back. What follows is a brilliantly crafted story made with love.

However, the most important part of this game is not the gameplay but the progression of the androids and how they become humanized as the game goes on. The combat is brilliant with tons of variants. It is quite similar to the Devil May Cry and the Bayonetta franchise. The character design is distinct giving each android a cool personality and look.

The battles are action packed and the world is huge and filled with desolate landscapes that truly capture the essence of dystopian fiction. There are tons of weapons the androids can alternate between ranging from swords and spears that make the game so good. Even if the combat gets overwhelming, players can opt to use the “Auto Mode” which does the dodging for you so you can focus on attacking.

All in all, NieR: Automata is an experience you cannot hope to miss out on due to its grand scaling and world-building. It has RPG and hack-and-slash elements that it nails. Everything about this game is beautiful.