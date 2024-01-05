2024 Xbox Game Pass Games You Should Put On Your Wishlist

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best subscriptions you can buy because of the overall value you can get out of it. Players can experience tons of games from various franchises and different genres along with benefits for free games like Valorant and League of Legends. 2024 is going to bring in new releases for the subscription along with some Day One releases. That is what we will tackle on this list. We will take a look at the new Xbox Game Pass Games which will be available for the subscription in 2024.

(Note: We are also listing the ones that will be available for the subscription for the first time and not exclusive 2024 releases, although most of them are 2024 releases)

New Xbox Game Pass Games You Will Be Able to Experience in 2024

10. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

9. Resident Evil 2

8. Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

7. Manor Lords

6. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

5. Persona 3 Reload

4. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

3. Avowed

2. Ark 2

1. S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl

New Xbox Game Pass Games You Will Be Able to Experience in 2024

This year, Microsoft has tons of goodies in store for the Xbox Game Pass subscribers as we have tons of Day One releases in addition to the award-winning AAA games that have the best of everything. We are going to break down everything about the New Releases and see what makes them so hype.

However, we have just listed out two old releases because of how popular they are among gamers. Aside from that, each of these releases is new.

(Note: The Chronology of the list does not matter as all of these games are worth checking out)

10. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developers: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publishers: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed has been a long-running franchise and one of the staples for Ubisoft. Valhalla was critically acclaimed and did well in sales as well. It has achieved everything from awards to fan hype which is why it is the perfect game to bring onto the Game Pass. Not only will it revive the hype for the game, but also give a chance to the fans who haven’t experienced the game yet.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla brought tons of new flavors for fans with it along with the ability to dual-wield most weapons like swords, axes, and more. In addition, you could customize Eivor’s gender, appearance and so much more. The story was long and gave players hours of content to go through. Even if they are bored, they can participate in raids, do side missions, hunt for collectibles and so much more. The amount of content in this game will keep players occupied for hours.

The game also brings back tons of features from the old games more notably the player settlements. You will be able to oversee the construction of the settlements and literally help advance the civilization. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is, by all means, a complete game and fans are ecstatic to see it come to the Xbox Game Pass. Valhalla will release for the Consoles, Cloud, and PC on January 9th.

9. Resident Evil 2

Developers: Capcom

Capcom Publishers: Capcom

One of Capcom’s most sought-after franchises is putting out its Remake series on the Xbox Game Pass. With the release of Resident Evil 2, fans have the opportunity to play as Leon. S. Kennedy once again along with Claire Redfield who has not been seen in the franchise for quite a while. Resident Evil 2 revamps everything from the original game to make it more user-friendly and simpler for fans of the old and new.

The combat is much more refined and resource collection takes priority. The zombies are much more intimidating with a few jump scares here and there and the semi-open world allows you to explore every nook and cranny for secrets in the game. You can choose to play either as Claire or Leon at the start of the game and complete their adventure. The story for each of them is different which is why there has to be another playthrough for you to experience the game fully from either Claire’s or Leon’s side.

The stealth and tactical elements of the franchise have been refined for fans who are used to stealth in AAA games. There are tons of weapons you can use aside from both Leon and Claire’s signature handguns. Players can alternate between SMGs, Shotguns, and other guns that do lethal damage. Ammo conservation is highly important and fans will need to plan before getting trigger-happy.

Resident Evil 2 releases on Cloud, PC, and Consoles on January 16th, 2024.

8. Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Developers: A44 Games

A44 Games Publishers: Kepler Interactive

Another action role-playing game that is set up to be a blockbuster upon release if done right. Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a game that is set to release for the Xbox X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows in 2024. The exact date of the release is unknown but we know it is going to come for the Xbox Game Pass eventually.

Now, talking about the gameplay itself, Flintlock has a little bit of everything. Players take control of a character called Nor Vanek who must use their abilities to fight against the Old Gods and save humankind. Now, the combat has tons of synergy and flaws naturally. Nor Vanek is armed with flintlock weapons and an Axe. The axe when used recharges ammo for the weapons while the weapons recharge armor. There is also an animal companion called Enki which is going to help with distracting and stunning enemies.

In addition, the players can also explore the open world and rid of the enemies from villages. Upon doing so, the settlers start to return and the village becomes lively and gives side quests to players through NPCs. There is also a hub area in which players can upgrade their weapons and craft items. Players can also befriend NPCs which will show up in battle and in the hub area. All in all, this game is going to be quite exciting considering the amount of stuff players will be able to do in it.

This is one of the best open world 2024 Xbox Game Pass games we will come across should they do it right.

7. Manor Lords

Developers: Slavic Magic

Slavic Magic Publishers: Hooded Horse

Manor Lords is a new building game that strategy players will enjoy quite a lot. It combines battle and city building quite well. Made by an indie developer utilizing the Unreal Engine, it is sure to be something that fans should have their eyes on for a different gaming experience that traditionally does not involve a linear storyline. The tentative release date for this game is April 26th, 2024 as listed on Steam but it could change depending on the developers.

The game promotes organic city building with realistic elements and the use of tools that give players the freedom to construct their dream medieval setting with the best possible trade routes, housing, and much more. Inspired by XV century Europe, the game promotes farming, field plowing, herding, and a lot more that is going to make this game authentic and life-like to show how exactly villages used to run in the olden times.

In short, this game is going to be a history lesson for the people who would like to see what it was like to be a part of the old world Europe. Aside from building villages, players will also have the opportunity to participate in battles. There will be seig weapons, tactics like flanking and unit formations, and elements like weather and fatigue will come into play to form a battle experience that is realistic. We can’t wait to see how far this game goes upon release.

6. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Developers: Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory Publishers: Xbox Game Studios

Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice was one of the best games we have ever played. Apparently, every single other gamer who has played it felt the same and now we have Senua’s Saga a.k.a Hellblade 2 which has been in the works for more than 5 years. The exact release date for this game is unknown but we do know it will release on the Game Pass when it comes out in 2024. Also, it is an Xbox exclusive so it won’t be released for the PlayStation consoles. It will only be released for the Xbox X/S and Windows.

Hellblade 2 continues where Senua last left off after venturing to Helheim and fighting Hela. Upon defeating her, Senua realizes she cannot do anything to bring her dead lover back. With that realization, Senua walked off into the horizon saying her story wasn’t finished yet. She returns and the visuals are looking better than ever. Ninja Theory hit it out of the park with the first game, portraying psychosis to the best of their abilities.

The gameplay as far as we have seen blends into the cutscenes so players can’t tell the actual difference. Ninja Theory has been building real costumes and scanning them inside the system to make every layer photo-realistic so that it is appealing to look at. Everything we have seen so far gives a larger-than-life feel to the game and we cannot wait to see what the devs have in store for us after 5 years of wait time.

5. Persona 3 Reload

Developers: Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory Publishers: Xbox Game Studios

Persona fans rejoice as the remake of one of the most iconic and memorable Persona games is about to hit consoles this year. The magic of Persona 3 will dazzle fans as the remake for Persona 3 is set to release on February 2nd, 2024 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, and Windows. By default, it will be a day-one release for the Xbox Game Pass. The music of the original stays the same while there are new voice actors for some of the characters.

What’s interesting is that activities from Persona 4 and Persona 5 have also been added ranging from renting movies and cooking your own food, watering plants, striking conversations with your friends, and so on. The developers have redone a lot of things from scratch including the classroom questions. The ability to take control of the party members in battle returns from Persona 3 Portable and a lot of important changes have been made.

However, as fans, most of us would be excited to see how the Social Links will be played. Most of the social links like Yukari, Mitsuru, and Junpei get revamped models which provide a fresh look. The game has brighter colors and the voice acting is full of energy as expected in the Persona series. The Female Protagonist story will not be included which is the only downside along with “The Answer” Epilogue chapter which is the only downside that is going to hurt the fans.

4. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Developers: Asobo Studio

Asobo Studio Publishers: Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been one of the most realistic gaming franchises and it is returning for another go in 2024. The game is going to have plenty of improvements over the previous games with features like air rescue, aerial firefighting, air ambulance, cargo and hook transport, VIP charters, and nap of flights using Warthogs. In addition to those features, we are also going to have changes in the weather system with the inclusion of snow, we will also have auroras, animal migration, flight tracking, and so on.

There are tons of other changes that the developers have made to ensure that the flight experience for the players is as realistic as possible like the previous games. The actual release date for the game is unknown but just like Hellblade 2, this game is going to be an Xbox exclusive. It will release in 2024 for the Xbox X/S and Windows. The game will have a career mode which is going to make it a world-class simulator.

Microsoft also stated that all the Flight Simulator add-ons purchased previously in the Marketplace by gamers is going to work for the Flight Simulator in 2024. Additional features include an improved physics engine, improved hydraulic aircraft systems, and multi-threading for improved performance. All in all, we definitely recommend playing this game if you have delved into the franchise previously or want to experience a simulator that provides the best flight experience.

3. Avowed

Developers: Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment Publishers: Xbox Game Studios

If you have played Pillars of Eternity, then this game takes place in the same universe as that game. Avowed is an action role-playing game that is going to release in 2024 for the Xbox X/S and Windows. The concrete release date of the game is unknown, however. The game is going to be a semi-open world game with tons of activities for players to participate in.

Just like the Outer Worlds which is also a game by Obsidian Entertainment, players can roam around and talk with other NPCs who will eventually be a part of their party. Players can choose to dictate the tone of the conversation as well as the choices they make. Each of these NPCs has their own personality and abilities which you can even complete quests with. Players can get up to two companions at a time to help them on their quests just like Outer Worlds.

There are also going to be skill trees that will provide you with abilities that help with the improvement of gameplay. Players will be able to use melee weapons, ranged weapons, and magic to win their respective battles. Not much is known in terms of story but we do have a synopsis. Players will play as an envoy from the Aedyr Empire who has come to the Living Lands to get information and investigate a plague.

Hopefully, we get to see more of it in action soon. The game has lots of potential to be one of the best 2024 Xbox Game Pass games if done right.

2. Ark 2

Developers: Studio Wildcard, Grove Street Games

Studio Wildcard, Grove Street Games Publishers: Studio Wildcard

Ark Survival Evolved was an innovative concept that changed the open-world genre forever. Essentially, players needed to survive a world where prehistoric creatures roamed about and you had to use improvised weapons to ensure your own survival. The concept on paper was good but it was executed even better. The game could either be played in the first or the third person and had a complete day and night cycle.

Aside from the usual dinosaurs, the game also had mythical creatures like wyverns, Griffiths, phoenixes, and golems making it a complete experience of fantasy and a prehistoric adventure. The most satisfying part about the game was that most of these could be tamed. With the announcement of Ark 2, fans are more than ready to dive back into the chaos. Aside from the creatures, we also know that Vin Diesel and Auliʻi Cravalho will star in the game.

With their star power, both of them are going to be playing Santiago and Meeka who are father and daughter respectively. We cannot wait to see what the developers do with this game. Ark 2 is going to be released sometime in the later parts of 2024. The confirmed consoles for this game are unknown but players can wishlist this game on Steam already. The game will have soul-like melee combat and the ability to mod, which in itself is a good indication.

1. S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Developers: GSC Game World

GSC Game World Publishers: GSC Game World

One of the best 2024 Xbox Game Pass Games is going to be S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 because of its premise. This first-person survival shooter and horror game is all set to be a unique title challenging all of the other AAAs on the market. It will be the first S.T.A.L.K.E.R game that will be released for the consoles. In addition, the franchise will get a new game after a 15-year-old drought.

The game will be a Day One release for the Xbox Game Pass although it will release for the Xbox X/S only and not for other consoles. In addition, the exact release for the game is unknown but we know it is set for the first Quarter of 2024. Made on the Unreal Engine 5, the game is set to have the best the current generation has to offer and we cannot wait to see what we get.

From the looks of it, we are going to get an open world filled with toxic anomalies, mutants, and factions who want control of the landscape. You are playing the role of a lone wolf who navigates the open world. Players will also get a chance to befriend the leaders of the factions and determine which ones are worth their friendship. Mutants, mayhem, toxic waste, horror, weapons, factions, and a deadly open world, have everything that a blockbuster needs, making it one of the most hyped 2024 Xbox Game Pass Games.