Activision Blizzard’s CEO Bobby Kotick to resign in light of the studio being asked to pay $54 million to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit

Activision Blizzard is set to experience a management overhaul as the entire administration team, along with CEO Bobby Kotick, will reportedly resign in the coming weeks. This news came in light of a recent court judgment where Activision was asked to pay $54 million to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit from July 2021. The lawsuit, which claimed several of Activision’s female employees were subjected to s**ual harassment in the workplace, also forced the studio to take a stern stance when it came to maintaining equality between their male and female workforce.

Advertisement

Back in 2021, Activision Blizzard faced a massive gender discrimination lawsuit that claimed the studio wasn’t treating its female employees properly. Apart from allegations of unacceptable s**ual harrasment and discrimination, the lawsuit also accused Activision of not having parity between their male and female employees. Apparently, the women were treated unfairly, paid much less, and had fewer incentives as well as bonuses to work for, when compared to their male colleagues.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/InsiderGamingIG/status/1736271424405282968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Naturally, Activision denied these allegations, but the court has now ruled that they must pay $54 million to settle the lawsuit. Reports also mention that around $46 million of the total payout will be used to compensate female employees who were affected by this issue. On top of it, the proceedings seemingly determined that Activision’s CEO Bobby Kotick did not deal with these allegations appropriately and was reportedly accepting of such a work environment. Hence, even though the actual settlement states that there are no claims of the CEO tolerating such workplace issues, Bobby, along with Activision’s current leadership team will resign in the near future.

Activision doesn’t have a good history with harassment and discrimination lawsuits

The last few years weren’t easy for Activision Blizzard as they were hit by a slew of lawsuits, none of which did their reputation any good. In 2021, the studio had to pay out $18 million in compensation charges to settle a discrimination and s**ual harassment claim. Similarly, in 2022, they had to deal with a wrongful death lawsuit after a female employee suddenly died by suicide and her family alleged that discrimination and s**ual harassment at the workplace drove her to take such a drastic step.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WarzoneQG/status/1736099854370394465?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In early 2023, Activision Blizzard faced another bump in the road when they had to part with $35 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle a charge, which accused them of not assessing workplace complaints or maintaining control appropriately. Even though the same lawsuit also accused the studio of violating a federal law on whistleblower protection, it seems like Activision has turned over a new leaf for the better.

In fact, in a statement regarding the $54 million settlement, the studio emphasized its drive to implement equality in the workplace by saying, “We appreciate the importance of the issues addressed in this agreement and we are dedicated to fully implementing all the new obligations we have assumed as part of it.” Likewise, as a part of the settlement, the California Civil Rights Department has since filed a revised complaint that has no mention of the s**ual harassment accusations.