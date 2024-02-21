Xbox Console Exclusivity: Will Microsoft’s Plans to Bring Call of Duty and Other Activision Blizzard Titles to Game Pass Solidify their Stance on Console Exclusivity?

Xbox acquiring Activision Blizzard was one of the biggest business moves in the gaming industry. Many wondered how could the American giants take advantage of their newly acquired AAA Studio. Now, Xbox has revealed that it has plans to bring over Call of Duty and other games from the studio to Game Pass.

Video game subscriptions have become extremely popular among fans, as they can now play a plethora of games without having to pay for all of them. From console developers to game publishers, everyone has their subscription plans. Even Xbox has one called the Game Pass, which is only available for PC and Xbox users.

The Xbox CEO Phil Spenser recently revealed their plans to make Call of Duty and other games from their studios would be made available on their subscription. Moreover, the games developed by Xbox-owned studios would be available on the Game Pass from their release. The American giants are currently doing all the back-end work required to make this a reality simultaneously on console and PC.

How is this move related to Xbox’s console exclusivity stance?

While Nintendo and PlayStation are strict about keeping their games exclusive to their platforms, Xbox is quite open-minded about console exclusivity. The American giants let their first-party studios release games across all platforms, including their rivals.

Fans have been in disagreement with Xbox about their stance on console exclusivity. With the American giants having studios like Bethesda and Activision Blizzard under them, many expected them to dominate the gaming scene by making games like Call of Duty and The Elder Scrolls exclusive to their platforms. However, that hasn’t been the case. Even the so-called exclusives like Starfield are available on PC along with the console.

After Spenser revealed their latest plans, it seems the American giants plan to dominate the gaming world with their subscription plan rather than a unique console experience. Having first-party games from major studios like Activision Blizzard and Zenimax since day one would attract more people to sign up for the Game Pass.

With this move, Xbox would definetly have the best game library for their subscription. The gamers would definetly opt for the green side over other subscriptions. Eventually, the American giants could even end up monopolizing the game subscription scene.