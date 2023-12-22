Fact Check: Is Bobby Kotick Joining as Bungie CEO?

Netizens are going haywire as the rumor of Bobby Kotick joining Bungie as CEO surfaced on the internet. Following the official announcement of him stepping down as Activision Blizzard CEO on December 29, 2023, people got curious about his next whereabouts. Right about this time, a Reddit post came up stating Kotick might be joining Bungie.

Advertisement

Wait Bobby kotick joined Bungie !??????? — BOMAN (@yaboi_boman) December 21, 2023

Now, Bobby Kotick is known for being one of the most controversial CEOs in the gaming industry due to multiple allegations, even though they were cleared. Activision Blizzard faced many critical issues like allegedly paying women less, and unfair discrimination between male and female workers at the company.

Advertisement

After a long run of gender discrimination lawsuits from 2021, these charges were settled in December 2023 as Activision agreed to pay $54 million as a settlement. It was also stated that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 was rushed with a 16-month development time, and fans had a lot of issues with it.

Bobby Kotick is going to turn Bungie into the most demonic company in gaming — 29 year old brakence stan (@bean_truther) December 22, 2023

Kotick became one of the most hated CEOs in the world, due to Activision’s controversial past. Thus, when the news of Bobby Kotick joining Bungie as CEO, the Destiny 2 community was filled with rage. Destiny 2 isn’t doing great in terms of content recently, and his joining as CEO instilled fear among many.

Bobby Kotick joining Bungie as CEO might just be a hoax

First off, Bobby Kotick stepping up as Bungie CEO might be a hoax, and reliable content creators like Aztecross laughed off the rumors. On Reddit, a post was made with a press release stating Kotick joining as CEO. On opening it, users are presented with a page that resembles Bungie’s official blog.

Comment

byu/coffeetalkstech23 from discussion

indestiny2

Advertisement

Due to the legitimate look of the webpage, many started to believe that this rumor was true and the community’s horror came true. Upon close inspection, it can be seen that the webpage URL is not the official URL used by Bungie, but rather a different one made by a fan as a joke.

Comment

byu/coffeetalkstech23 from discussion

indestiny2

So no, Bobby Kotick isn’t joining Bungie as CEO, and only a joke in the community. The entire webpage for the blog has been created with a lot of detail which led to confusion among fans. If the entire webpage is read through, it becomes more apparent that it is a joke. For instance, the blog’s first line shows that it is fake.

By the time this newsletter reaches you, the studio will be empty, computers turned off, and all of our amazing developers will be taking a much-needed rest.

It has been stated in the Destiny 2 subreddit that the page has been created by an anonymous fan (Secret TWID). The community members took his joke lightly and laughed it off. However, there have been some people who took the joke too far and people started believing the rumor.

But again, both Activision and Bungie had a history in the past, but it was soon forgotten as Bungie cut ties with the company. So if rumors do come up that Bobby Kotick will Bungie as CEO, consume it with a grain of salt as it has a 99% chance of being fake. Moreover, the controversial CEO hasn’t mentioned his plans, so the slightest possibility should be counted.