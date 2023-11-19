After a mindboggling success with Deathloop and recent reprisal of Redfall, Arkane Studio looks to expand into bigger projects with a current 300 employee count

After the success of Deathloop and the comeback of Redfall, Arkane Studio might have switched on their work mode once more. The significant increase in staff hints that the studio is starting to work on its next project and updates for released titles.



Arkane Studio is a French video game developement team. They are the creators of superhit game series like Dishonored and Prey. Further, Deathloop and Redfall are two of their latest creations. Now, the French studio might have started working on their next project.

The video game studio’s LinkedIn page reveals its workforce has increased beyond 300 employees, including people working at both Lyon and Austin branches. There have already been reports about the Lyon division working on a new project since 2021, while Austin continuing their work on Redfall.

But this increment in the workforce only suggests that the French developers plan to increase their development speed. They might want to finish the work on their released games, and both studios working on future projects soon.

How an increased workforce will help Arkane Studio?

The 2023-released first-person vampire shooter Redfall was the most ambitious project by Arkane Studio. But the title failed them, as it received heavy criticism from the fans. However, Arkane didn’t give up on it and resurrected this sunken ship with exciting updates.

But the French developers might have also realized they can’t do anything more with Redfall. Spending more time and workforce with this vampire shooter will only slow down the work on their other projects. So, this increased number of employees might be their first step to moving on from Redfall.

With a bigger team, Arkane now has more hands to finish working on the Redfall update faster than expected. It will also allow them to start working on their future projects. Also, a larger team will always allow Arkane to spare a few hands to work on their older game when needed while continuing the development of future projects.

Having a massive employee force is not uncommon for major game developers. Now with over 300 employees, Arkane is also evolving into an even major studio. They might grow even more in the future to compete against other big-name studios in the scene.