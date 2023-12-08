Bethesda and Arkane Lyon reveals their newest title, Marvel’s Blade at The Game Awards 2023

The announcement of Marvel’s Blade was one of the biggest surprises at The Game Awards 2023. Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, two gaming titans, will collaborate on this upcoming superhero title. The announcement trailer provided a cinematic preview of what fans can expect from this game.

Advertisement

With this upcoming video game, Marvel has a lot of Blade content in their hands. The Vampire Hunter was previously part of Firaxis Games’ tactical RPG Midnight Suns and even joined the MCU with an upcoming movie featuring Mahershala Ali.

There have been a lot of rumors lately about Arkane Studios revealing a new game at The Game Studios 2023. But everyone expected it to be a new Dishonored installment. However, the French developers took everyone by surprise with the Blade game.

Advertisement

Would Arkane return to glory with Marvel’s Blade?

There isn’t yet much available about the game, as it is still in the early stages. But it would be interesting to see what Alkane does with it, as their last venture with a Vampire-theme game didn’t go as planned. Redfall was a huge disaster for the Lyon-based studio.

Redfall, a vampire first-person shooter, was an ambitious project from Arkane. But soon after its release, the game faced heavy criticism from fans and critics. Everyone complained about the bugs and underdeveloped gameplay. It caused fans to lose trust in Arkane despite their successful past.

The Lyone-based developers once again have a great opportunity in their hands to return to their former glory. The upcoming Marvel’s Blade could be that ticket. It is also going to have vampires, but instead of first-person, Arkane has taken a third-person approach this time.

But fans would have to wait quite a while for the Marvel’s Blade. This game is still in early development, so it won’t be coming anytime soon. But we will keep fans updated if anything drops related to this upcoming Arkane title.