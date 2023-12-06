Arkane Looks to Save Face From Redfall’s Disappointment, Will Seemingly Announce the Much-Anticipated Dishonored 3 at The Game Awards 2023

Arkane Studios is a renowned developer who is famous for creating AAA titles. The Studio is based in Lyon but has another base in Texas, Austin. Incidentally, Arkane rose to prominence for their successful projects like the Dishonored franchise and Prey.

Advertisement

The French developer’s latest project was the first-person vampire shooter Redfall. It was the most ambitious project that Arkane has ever worked on. However, the development was full of hurdles, including employees leaving the studio for not wanting to work on the project. Despite a vampire shooter sounding good on paper, the lack of direction left the entire studio in the mud.

Redfall eventually hit the shelves in May 2023, but the response was nothing as expected. Everyone who played the game criticized it for being full of bugs, while many of the features felt underdeveloped. Naturally, this disastrous game led the gaming community to lose trust in Arkane despite their past success, but the French developers apparently plan to resurface with the much-anticipated Dishonored 3.

Advertisement

Arkane Studios might announce Dishonored 3 at TGA 2023

After the humiliation Arkane faced with Redfall, the Lyon-based developers are desperate to return to where they once were. However, to reach those heights, they need a game that can be critically acclaimed like their past projects. So, why not simply work on a game related to their past?

Arkane fans have been seeking a new Dishonored installment for a while now, and it could be the perfect game that gets the glory back to the French studio. After all, the last two installments worked in their favor, and there have been recent rumors of Arkane Studios revealing Dishonored 3 at The Game Awards 2023.

The rumor started when data miners found references to Dishonored 3 in the leaked documents for the Microsoft vs. FTC court case. Yet, the buzz died down shortly after this leak. However, a Redditor recently claimed Arkane’s next project would be announced at TGA 2023, and fans cannot seem to contain their excitement much longer.

There are chances this rumor might be true, as Arkane recently crossed the employee count of over 300. So, the French developers got more hands at work, which Redfall lacked. This increment of workforce could only mean that the Lyon studio is currently working on a major project.

However, fans have been wondering about how Arkane plans to progress with the Dishonored series, as they pretty much wrapped everything up with the second game. Nevertheless, there are chances for a fresh start with new characters and a new storyline set in the same universe. Still, all of these are only speculations and rumors, so fans should wait for the upcoming Game Awards for confirmation.