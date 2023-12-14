HomeSearch

After Its Glorious Release, God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla Set To Receive More Content

The God of War Ragnarok DLC named Valhalla was released just a few days ago and a lot of people suspected that it would be the last we see of Kratos for a while. However, to the delight of God of War fans, it might not be. Orion Walker, a senior writer for God of War Ragnarok recently stated that it might not be the only DLC we see out of Santa Monica Studios for the game. Let us see what we know.

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla Will Triumph All

God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC gave us a peek into the past life of Kratos. With tons of references to his Greek adventures and a couple of special guests making an appearance, the free DLC delighted the fans. But that might not be all that we get for the game. Senior writer for God of War Ragnarok and Valhalla, Orion Walker recently teased something more.

In the X post above, the writer mentions that the rolling of the credits is not the end of the story. Perhaps he could be signaling a spin-off story with Atreus or even an expansion of Kratos’s story elsewhere. We think it could be the former since fans would love a game dedicated to Atreus and his adventures after he separated from Kratos in the main story.

However, fans had their owns speculation about what that story was going to be. All of these sound interesting. Check them out for yourself.

A story dedicated to Faye and how she encountered Kratos would make for a great story. Fans loved Faye’s portrayal in God of War Ragnarok.

Seeing Egyptian Mythology explored in a DLC is highly unlikely but it is a good suggestion for a sequel or a starting a new Era for the franchise. Nevertheless, such an announcement is a good indication that Valhalla might not be the only bit of DLC we could get going forward. However, we cannot celebrate just yet until another release is confirmed.

