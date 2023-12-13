God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC just dropped and is a satisfying end and a new beginning for the God of War franchise. With it, our Hero Kratos has finally made peace with who he is and who he is meant to be. To celebrate God of War’s brilliant gaming franchise, we will look at 7 of the best games you should try out if you like God of War Ragnarok.

7 Games to Play If You Like God of War Ragnarok

7. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

6. The Last of Us Part 1 and 2

5. Rise of the Tomb Raider

4. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

3. Jotun

2. God of War III

1. God of War

God of War in itself is one of the best stories that is character-driven. Kratos is one of the most complete video game characters ever, especially with the Valhalla DLC. Now that he has realized his destiny, we can speculate which direction the franchise will go. Celtic, Egyptian, Japanese, and a lot more mythologies are worth exploring for the creators of the franchise.

That being said, it’s going to be a while before we see more of Kratos. Aside from all of the God of War Games to play, here are some ones that offer a similar experience either in terms of gameplay or storytelling. We are going to be taking a look at 7 of the best games like God of War that we recommend you try at least once.

(The chronology of this list is of no importance. That is why, the first game is not better than the seventh and vice versa)

7. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hellblade comes out of left field as a mysterious story about a warrior named Senua who suffers from Psychosis. But after an hour or two of gameplay, you will think it is one of the greatest stories told of self-realization, strength, and resilience. Senua takes it upon herself to rescue the spirit of her dead lover from Hela. By the time the ending rolls around, Senua realizes it is a futile attempt but realizes that she has a much bigger story to tell.

In The Game Awards 2023, we saw the trailer for the sequel of this game which will be released next year. If you have not played the first game, we highly recommend that you try it out because it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The psychosis manifested in Senua’s mind as voices known as “The Furies” add a mythical and vibrant element to the storytelling while the levels themselves are large and barren, emphasizing that Senua’s journey is lonely and one of courage.

The gameplay is similar to God of War, involving hack-and-slash elements. There are a fair amount of puzzles and challenges Senua needs to go past just like in God of War. However, the biggest common factor is the character-driven story that drives and motivates Senua to take the journey to Helheim. Hellblade Senua’ Sacrifice is one game you will not regret playing because of the amount of dedication put into crafting a brilliant story that does not depend on its superficial aspects.

6. The Last of Us Part 1 and 2

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us is dear to every PlayStation fan’s heart. The story of Joel and Ellie spans two games and not only breaks hearts but gives fans something to remember. These games prove that games can tell better stories than movies. The games are set in a post-apocalyptic world with zombies called “Clickers” being everywhere. They can detect their enemies through sound. Joel has been through lots of sacrifices to survive. Just as things appear to settle down, he encounters a girl named Ellie who is immune to the zombie virus.

They go on an adventure that is filled with twists, turns, gasps, and lots of violence. However, by the end of the journey, they form an unbreakable bond that influences the events of the second game. The violence they leave in their wake comes back to haunt them in the second game. The bond between Joel and Ellie is quite similar to Kratos and Atreus, they navigate small fights, share quips and comebacks, and go to unexpected places that depend on their bond even further.

The Last of Us is something we definitely recommend that you play if you want a dynamic similar to that of Kratos and Atreus. In addition, the spectacle of the post-apocalyptic world painted by Naughty Dog is worth exploring.

5. Rise of the Tomb Raider

Publisher: Microsoft Studios, Square Enix

If you want a game that has a decent story but high-octane action like God of War Ragnarok, then Rise of the Tomb Raider is a must-try. Lara Croft’s story continues from the last game as she journeys to multiple destinations in order to complete her quest to discover the lost city of Kitezh. The story changes as Lara’s search grows and you will always be left to ponder how it ends. However, the combat is undoubtedly the best part of this game.

It includes a combination of gunplay, stealth, and hand-to-hand combat. Traversal is quite similar to God of War as Lara climbs, swings, and breaks her way into uncharted territory. The melee combat is executed through the use of Lara’s Ice Axe and Combat Knife. Aside from that, another similarity between God of War and this game is the skill trees. Lara has three skill trees to gain knowledge which improves her hunter-gatherer skills and makes combat and collecting resources easier.

The game is a semi-open world just like God of War with different areas to explore on a map. You can always go back and play levels. The combat is fun as there are always new and fun ways to take out enemies and there are plenty of puzzles to solve that will keep any God of War fan on their toes. Both of the franchises are good in their own right but if you want something closest to God of War, then Tomb Raider is your best bet.

4. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Publisher: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed is one of the longest-running franchises of all time and this entry of the game is its biggest open world yet. The size and skill of this one are unbeatable and there are tons of things to do here, so much so that you will be occupied even after the game’s story is done. You take control of the game’s protagonist, Eivor, either male or female, depending on the player’s choice. Plus, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the newest Assassin’s Creed game follows the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq who is a supporting character from Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla features a vast open world filled with lots of things to do from completing side quests to interacting with NPCs or organizing raids with other NPCs. The game has an immersive combat system with tons of weapons to utilize from axes and swords to short swords. You can also dual-wield weapons which is one of the most fun features showcased in the franchise. There is a leveling system that is based on skill trees. As you level up the skills, you get stronger, faster, and more capable of facing multiple opponents.

All in all, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a must-try for not only the fans of the franchise but also God of War fans who are looking for something fast-paced.

3. Jotun

Publisher: Thunder Lotus Games

Indie games always put a smile on our faces and this one is no exception. Short and sweet, this game follows the story of a warrior named Thora who is named after the Norse God of Thunder, Thor. She has died a glorious death in battle and now has to overcome challenges in her afterlife to earn a place in Valhalla. What follows is an amazing and beautiful journey mostly occupied with beautiful scenery and occasional puzzle-solving.

There are only a handful of fights that you will partake in and that would be for defeating the Jotun, giants whose power is tied to natural elements. By fighting them, she will impress all the gods and enter Valhalla. The final fight is against Odin himself just like in God of War Ragnarok. The most underrated part about this game is its art style which appears hand-drawn. The puzzles are also an integral part of the ambiance of the game.

You can also use the power of the Gods to aid in battle ranging from healing provided by Freya to Thor’s Hammer and Decoys provided by Loki. The game is one of the best indie games made but not a lot of people know about it. However, it is the perfect substitute for God of War if you want to learn more about Norse Mythology.

As you keep on defeating enemies you learn more about Thora’s life and her journey into death.

2. God of War III

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

You don’t need games like God of War if you are playing God of War. On top of that, this one is the end all be all of the Greek Pantheon. God of War III provided a lot for Kratos. It provided vengeance, tons of weapons, better graphics and so much more. This game started with the Poseidon boss fight which proved that Santa Monica wasn’t messing around.

God of War III gave us everything that we needed out of the Greek Pantheon including Hades, Helios, Hermes, Poseidon, Gaia, Cronos and so much more. The gameplay was fast-paced, brutal, and something that every God of War fan enjoyed being a part of. This is Kratos’s past and it is unfiltered without any gaps. The design for every Greek God is brilliant and adds mystique to their characters.

The story is about Kratos and no one else as he rips through the pantheon to exact his vengeance upon his father, Zeus. It is the culmination of more than 10 years of hard work and surprisingly sets up the start of the Norse pantheon exceptionally well. The puzzles, the grandiose mythical of Greek locations, the creatures, the Gods, and the Titans make this game the best send-off for Greek Kratos.

The gameplay flows well and the signature mini-games of the franchise set up the end of Boss Fights and the life of anyone who opposes Kratos on his quest for vengeance.

1. God of War

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

The perfect revival for the God of War franchise, this is the first game of the second era. God of War did a lot of things right and one of the major ones was to adapt according to the needs of the franchise. Shifting their focus from a hack-and-slash game to an RPG-centric style, God of War completely revived the franchise without losing the essence of the gameplay and the characters, especially Kratos.

However, it brought back demons of his past in the form of Athena and the Blades of Chaos. The introduction of the new Leviathan Axe adds a new element of gameplay. There are skill trees that you can progress by defeating enemies, completing missions, and advancing through the story. There are new Norse characters and threats introduced in the game ranging from Magni and Modi to Baldur.

Names thrown around in this game appear in God of War Ragnarok but make no mistake, this game is about Kratos and his son, Atreus, and no one else. Their bond is the only constant thing throughout the game along with the fun and ever-evolving combat. A new thing is the semi-open world which is new for the God of War franchise as previously we advanced through locations and levels as we progress through the story.

If you want to experience the dramatic change in God of War in one swoop, play God of War III first and then follow it up with God of War. You will see how Kratos has changed so much.