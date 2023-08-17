Baldur’s Gate 3 features a highly unorthodox romance option

Like most full-fledged RPGs, Baldur’s Gate 3 has a well-built relationship system through which players can romance their companions and other NPCs. However, a recently discovered unorthodox romance option has left the community completely flabbergasted.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players will meet and get acquainted with numerous interesting characters over the course of their journey through Faerûn. While some of these characters end up joining your party and aiding in combat, players can even romance them after fulfilling specific conditions and choosing a proper dialogue path. However, if a traditional relationship is not your forte, the game offers other options, some of which can be extremely bizarre.

Halsin the Druid, a companion you can recruit to your team, has always been a romanceable character. However, players recently found out how the developers put in an option to share an intimate scene with Halsin while he is in his bear form. Surprisingly, this has been toppled by another discovery in which the player character can choose to romance one of the game’s main antagonists if they so desire!

Players can romance a Mind Flayer in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Mind Flayers, also known as Illithids, is a classic Dungeons & Dragons enemy class introduced to the player right from the get-go. The opening cutscene shows the player in the custody of a Mind Flayer as it inserts a parasite into their eye. Later, once the Nautiloid is attacked, the player even gets to fight alongside the Mind Flayer until they can earn their freedom by escaping the wreckage.

Although the player gets to fight several Mind Flayers later in the story, they can only romance the Emperor Mind Flayer, who occasionally appears in dreams. In reality, this Emperor is your guardian, and naturally, his favorability is affected by every single decision that affects the player’s guardian. Moreover, like most romantic encounters, one has to fill up the NPC’s favorability meter through relevant dialogue and choices until they get the option to share an intimate moment in the game’s third act.

Apart from making decisions that will favor your guardian, players need to fulfill two conditions to get the Emperor Mindflayer on their side. For starters, they have to support their guardian against the Githyanki on the Astral Plane and even keep a lookout for consumable parasites that will allow them to come to terms with their Illithid powers. However, the road does get tricky here since consuming other parasites can force the player to burn bridges with several of their companions, effectively blocking out specific options for the entire playthrough.

If one manages to fulfill these criteria while keeping a favorable relationship with the Emperor Mind Flayer, they will get to trigger a secret conversation when they meet him in Act Three. The dialogue chain starts when the Emperor claims he and the player has a common goal. From there, one needs to appease the Illithid and choose the correct options until they reach a history check, following which the player will be rewarded with an extremely absurd romantic cutscene with the Mind Flayer.

Well, that is everything you need to know about romancing the Emperor Mind Flayer in Baldur's Gate 3.