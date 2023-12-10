Top 10 games you can play while waiting for GTA 6

After a long wait, the gaming community finally got the first look at the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI, better known as GTA 6. On December 5, the whole internet was flooded with fans’ reactions to this upcoming Rockstar Games title. Who could blame them? The last installment in the series, GTA V, came out a decade ago.

Ever since the trailer dropped, fans cannot wait to get their hands on GTA 6. However, the American developers dropped a disappointing bomb by revealing that won’t get to play the game any time soon, as it will be released sometime in 2025. That is going to be a long wait. So, what should fans do? They can simply try other games, and we have selected 10 games that they can try while waiting for GTA 6.

God of War: Ragnarok

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica Studio Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What could be a better time pass than taking down the Norse pantheon with Kratos? The God of War: Ragnarok is a 2022 released action-adventure game set after the events of 2018’s God of War. Once again, fans get to set out on a father-son adventure with Kratos and Atreus as they get involved in Norse mythology.

God of War: Ragnarok has everything a good video game should have. Players will not grow tired of the exciting game mechanics combined with the intriguing storyline. Moreover, the presence of complex characters such as Freya, Atreus, Odin, and our beloved God of War Kratos adds to the intrigue. When they’re done, they should try the free Valhalla DLC, which will be available on December 12.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Rockstar Studios Publisher: Rockstar Games

While they wait for their next title, fans should enjoy another masterpiece from Rockstar. Red Dead Redemption 2 is an action-adventure released in 2018. The game takes fans on an adventure with Alex Morgan, an outlaw and Van der Linde gang member. He has to face the government forces and rival gangs in a thrilling Wild West setting.

Aside from experiencing the main storyline, fans are free to explore the open-world setting in Wild West. They can hunt, ride around on their horse, go fishing, become a bounty hunter, or try to maintain the character’s honor rating. If they are bored of all these too, they can enjoy the multiplayer mode with friends.

Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Publisher: CD Projekt

Grand Theft Auto has always been about the delinquent life. So, why not try a futuristic sci-fi version of that life with Cyberpunk 2077? This 2020-released action RPG title takes on the journey of V, a mercenary living in Night City, whose life changes when a heist goes wrong and ends up with a cybernetic engram of a rockstar-turned-terrorist, which is overwriting V’s life.

The game was chaos when first came out, as it was full of bugs and received a lot of criticism from fans. But the developers fixed all the wrongs and even released an exciting DLC, Phantom Liberty, for fans to enjoy. There’s a lot to do in the game, such as exploring a futuristic city and completing side quests. Moreover, they are always accompanied by the rockstar Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Superhero craze is not just limited to comics and movies, as it has also made a strong grip on the gaming scene. There are many exciting superhero games to try, but the one they should definitely play is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The game follows two friendly neighborhood Spideys, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who must save New York from multiple threats like Kraven the Hunter, and Venom symbiote.

With two Spider-Mans, fans can freely swing around the city by switching between them. The game has an exciting game mechanic, including the fluid combat system. It has an entertaining plot and a lot of mind-blowing cinematic scenes, in addition to a great gameplay experience.

Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software

Avalanche Software Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

Why don’t GTA 6 fans give the magical Wizarding World a try before experiencing the crazy Vice City? Hogwarts Legacy is an action RPG revolving around a Hogwarts student who joins the school in the fifth year. But while learning about magic, the student needs to protect the Wizarding world from the Goblin Rebellion and evil wizards using their ancient magic.

Hogwarts Legacy fulfills every Potterhead’s dream of being a student at Hogwarts. The game has mind-blowing game mechanics, a combat system, and a magical world to explore which of course includes the iconic Hogwarts Castle. Aside from the main story, the game has many interesting side stories.

Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment

Amidst the long wait for GTA 6, fans can try the 2022 action RPG Elden Ring, which also happens to be a Game of the Year. The players are tasked with fixing the Elden Ring and becoming the next Elden Lord. But it is not an easy adventure, as the game is full of strong enemies and bosses to fight.

Fans praised this game for the vast open world and gameplay. Aside from playing alone, fans can also co-op with their friends. Despite having many interesting bosses, if they are bored of them, fans can also fight against fellow players.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Nintendo EPD Publisher: Nintendo

How about playing something lighthearted while waiting for the crazy action adventure of GTA 6? The perfect game would be the 2020-released social simulation Animal Crossing: New Horizons. After all, what can be more lighthearted than trying to develop a deserted island to live with anthropomorphic animals as fellow villagers?

This Nintendo Switch game encourages fans to explore their creativity by building unique islands. So many fans make islands themed after famous shows, movies, and video games. Moreover, fans can host fun social events like weddings, birthdays, and parties with their friends.

Alan Wake 2

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment Publisher: Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 is a 2023-release survival horror and the sequel to 2010’s action-adventure Alan Wake. This new game also follows the titular character, a successful novelist Alan Wake, who is trapped in an alternate dimension called Dark Place for 13 years. The only way out is writing a horror story called Return involving FBI Agent Saga Anderson.

This is the perfect game if you want to experience something twisty and dark while waiting for GTA 6 to release in 2025. This game also has excellent music, as you get to hear some great songs by Poets of the Fall.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Developer: Larian Studios

Larian Studios Publisher: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a roleplaying game and possibly the best title to release in 2023, as it won the Game of the Year. This game is based on the iconic tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons and revolves around the protagonist waking up in a giant dimension-crossing Illithid (mind flayer) flying ship and being tasked with defeating the threat of Illithid tadpoles.

This 2023-released title won the Game of the Year and was praised for the gameplay, music, and characters. The game is a great RPG to play alone, or they could play online with friends. How good this game is can also be proven by how everyone loved it when the partial version was made available through early access.

Grand Theft Auto V

Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Publisher: Rockstar Games

What can be a better way to wait for GTA 6 than playing its successful predecessor? Grand Theft Auto V is an action adventure that hit the shelves in 2013. Despite being a decade old, it is still one of the best games. The story revolves around three protagonists: Franklin, Michael, and Trevor, who carry out heists in San Andreas while being pressured by a corrupt government agency and powerful criminals.

Aside from completing the story, there is a lot to do. They can explore the open-world setting of San Andreas. Fans can also do side quests, steal cars, or rob stores. The game is already fun to play, but the multiplayer mode just makes it more exciting. Fans can play with their friends or fight against other players.

These are the top ten games that everyone can enjoy while they wait for Grand Theft Auto VII to be released in 2025. However, this list might differ in the choices that you might want to play.