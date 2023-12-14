Larian Studios CEO delivers speech on Twitter after getting cut off short at The Game Awards 2023

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke took to his X, previously known as Twitter, to deliver his speech for Baldur’s Gate 3 being named the “Game of the Year.” He had to do it in this because his official speech was cut short on the joyous evening of The Game Awards 2023.

Vincke in his shining armor wasn’t the only person who had his speech cut short. Even the developers from other studios who won awards that evening couldn’t deliver a full speech. Many fans were also upset with the organizers for the event to be more commercial than a celebration for games released this year.

Swen Vincke finally gets to show gratitude for the GOTY win

The Game Award is an annual ceremony for the gaming industry that honors the games released that year. From developers to fans, everyone eagerly looks forward to this event. But the 2023 edition lost its essence, as everyone felt it was focusing more on the commercial aspects.

The event was over three hours long but the developers winning awards only received around five minutes to deliver their speech. The majority of the show was about the trailer releases and announcements for upcoming video games and other gaming products.

So with no choice, Larian Studios CEO Vincke had to show his gratitude towards fans for winning the GOTY title via a series of posts on X. Aside from thanking the fans, he also thanked The Game Awards and took a dig at them for cutting his speech short.

I want to thank @geoffkeighley and the people that organized the #gameawards for creating an award show so big that it gets mainstream attention. While 30 secs is a bit short , there’s nothing like the game awards and it’s an incredible achievement (3/16) — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) December 14, 2023

Following his dig at TGA and thanking his fans, he talked about how everyone from his team worked hard on this game to make it worthy of winning the GOTY title. He also dedicated this victory to the people they lost during the game’s development.

Moreover, he congratulated the other nominees and claimed they were all worthy to win this prestigious award. Besides showing his gratitude, Vincke also addressed him wearing armor to the award ceremony as a tribute to the Baldur’s Gate community. After all, a CEO in shining armor was quite a highlight of this year’s Game Awards.