Battlefield 2042 update 4.1.1 brings all chat: Full patch notes

Season 4 of Battlefield 2042 is in full swing with a minor quality-of-life update on the way. Patch 4.1.1 will roll out tomorrow, adding the ability to talk to the opposing team. A game-breaking bug recently rendered the CAV-Brawler “Earthshaker” Vehicle Skin disabled while a fix was worked on. This issue has now been fixed, allowing players to use it again. Other than that, a few bug fixes and changes to chat functionality have been made. Here’s a look at patch 4.1.1.

Full Battlefield 2042 update 4.1.1 patch notes

All Chat Functionality will remain unavailable across all platforms until 12:00 UTC on 12th April. At this time you will then be able to visit the options stated above and set All Chat availability to your preferred choice. — Battlefield Comms (@BattlefieldComm) April 11, 2023

Chat Improvements

All-Chat functionality is now available. You can once again congratulate the other team for dancing on top of your downed body.

All-Chat will be turned off by default when this update goes live. If you wish to partake in friendly chatter with the opposing team then you’ll need to turn this feature on via Options > Display > HUD General > Chat Section.

Resolved an issue for console players that were unable to assign an input to Chat Visibility.

You will now be able to assign an input via Options > Controller > Edit Controller Mapping > Menu

General Improvements

Resolved an issue that resulted in the CAV-Brawler “Earthshaker” Vehicle Skin from interacting with world objects.

Resolved an issue that prevented some players from selecting equipment from the second and third Weapon Station / Pods within the Vehicles Collection Screen.

Resolved an issue that resulted in some players losing access to Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel.

The Damage Dealt Statistic at the End-of-Round Screen was shown for players more often than intended, this has now been adjusted to its intended frequency.

The update will keep all chat OFF by default, prompting players to explicitly enable it. The new functionality will remain unavailable across all platforms until 12:00 UTC on April 12 and the update will go live tomorrow, April 12, 2023, at 08:00 UTC.