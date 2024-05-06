Back in 2019, Alex Guerrero-Coach Belichick Probe Made Tom Brady Hang Up in Middle of the Interview

Tom Brady got roasted last night, and it was glorious to see him sit there and take it like a tough cookie. During the live-taping of the event, everyone took a jab at his appearance, being picked in the 6th round, his TB12 method, his divorce, and several other topics. However, another recurring theme that emerged was Brady’s association with his diet coach, Alex Guerrero.

Even though the former NFL star has made it abundantly clear that he prefers to keep his relationship with his long-time diet guru, Alex Guerrero, out of the limelight, the roast didn’t go easy on anyone, not even this touchy topic. Despite Brady’s discomfort with discussing Guerrero, the jokes continued.

Yet, like a true competitor, Brady remained a good sport, sitting through the entire session with a subtle unease evident on his face. It must have been challenging for the 3-time MVP, given his aversion to discussing Guerrero openly. There’s even that memorable incident when he abruptly ended an interview because the interviewer refused to respect his wish to steer clear of the topic.

During a 2019 radio appearance with WEEI in Boston, Tom Brady was inquired about his controversial trainer and, even though he was willing to answer a question about him in brief—TB12 didn’t like the repeated follow-up questions posed to him by the interviewer.

They asked Brady about Alex being present with him on the plane that season when he missed the 2nd half of the previous season, to which the seven-time Super Bowl champ gave an affirmative answer. When the interviewer pressed further for clarification for Guerrero not being alongside Tom during the 2017-18 season, the season in which the Patriots lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl; Brady clammed up, refusing to get into the incident.

However, the dogged interviewer tried his luck yet again to force an answer out of the three-time MVP, and while Brady’ asserted that he didn’t want to get into it, he gave a brief reply, stating the importance of his relationship with Guerrero. Frustrated with repeated ignorance of his request, Brady said his goodbyes and left the call in a hurry.

Brady and Belichick’s relationship had soared beyond repair even before he left New England for Tampa. During the 2017 season, this friction led to Bill banning Alex from flying with the team and even taking his sideline privileges during game days. The team’s medical staff didn’t quite agree with or like Guerrero’s alternative medicine and treatments, which led to the latter’s ban.

Alex Guerrero: Loser of the Tom Brady Roast?

Though it was Brady’s roast, everyone got their fair share of banter. However, some were grilled more than others, like Giselle and her Jiu-Jitsu instructor and Aaron Hernandez. However, as per Bill Simmons of the Ringer, Guerrero got the worst of it and was one of the losers in the Roast.

There were plenty of one-liners aimed at the Brady-Guerrero relationship. TB12’s former head coach, Bill Belichick, while taking a dig at Guerrero, quipped, “People said Tom and I butted heads a lot. In a way, it was true, but not really because it was hard to butt heads with Tom because it was so far up Guerrero’s a**.”

Moreover, Julian Edelman, taking a mickey at Alex’s weird practices and things he made Tom do, said, “In case you didn’t know, Alex Guerro is the snake oil salesman who turned Tom into a f*cking weirdo.”

Another one of the roasters called Alex, Brady’s wife, and playfully said, “I don’t want to talk about your wife. He’s here actually! Alex Guerrero everyone!!”

While Guerrero turned out to be a loser and would have wished his invite had gotten lost in the mail, the winner was clearly Brady, who got to occupy center stage once again. He took it like a true champion and dished it out perfectly too. His jokes about Peyton Manning being in his shadow, him owning the Colts and Bills, and football being the love of his life.

Everyone got to see the side of Brady and Belichick that the duo didn’t show during those 20 years in Foxborough. Surely, this resounding success will give Netflix another opportunity to host a similar event in the future, preferably with another NFL star like Aaron Rodgers or Peyton Manning.