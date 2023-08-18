Best Akimbo setup to shred opponents in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Season 5

Akimbo setup uses two secondary weapons to be used at the same time and is one of the fastest combos in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Season 5. With multiple buffs being made to primary weapons in the current season, it is the perfect time to use the akimbo in the current meta.

Due to nerfs in the past, the Akimbo setup isn’t as strong as it used to be in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Season 5. However, they remain quite effective despite being underpowered than before. The best gun for wielding in pair is the Basilisk revolver which has huge damage potential. Yet, other weapons are worthy contenders.

However, the revolver won’t allow for dual wielding from the beginning and will require some amount of in-game grind. We have created this article to guide you through the process and build an Akimbo loadout.



Pistols can be significant in early games, but they are usually outmatched in the later part. Yet, they can be more advantageous in dual-wield mode since they maintain a high rate of fire while dealing substantial damage. Incidentally, an Akimbo setup can be more useful if a supportive loadout is present. We have compiled this article with all the necessary details to help you build the most powerful loadout.



However, before getting into all the advanced stuff, we have put together a beginner’s guide to acquire the weapon. If you already have the weapon and have Akimbo unlocked, you’re free to skip the next part and continue with the attachment suggestions.

How to unlock the Basilisk Akimbo in Warzone 2.0

If you don’t have the Basilisk pistol in your inventory, you have to first unlock it. It can be done simply by reaching profile rank 39 in either Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. In this way, you will be able to unlock the weapon just by grinding in the game.

Alternatively, you have the option to acquire the pistol by playing DMZ. Go to the eas or noth side police station at Al Mazrah. If an opponent has the same weapon picked, and you steal it, you can simply exfil from the area and unlock the weapon in your inventory.

Once unlocked, play with the gun in multiple matches to earn experience points to upgrade it. You’ll be rewarded with the akimbo setup for the revolver after reaching level 29. XP boosters can also be used to make the grinding process faster. After unlocking the required setup, you can proceed to use the said attachments mentioned in the next section.

Weapon Attachments to pick for the weapon in Call of Duty Season 5

The Basilisk continues to be quite powerful in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Season 5 and efficiently takes down enemies. However, when used in pairs, this weapon turns out to be more effective with lower overall TTK. Here are our picks for the best attachments to use for the Basilisk Akimbo setup:

Barrel: 10.5” FTAC Arrow

Laser : Revo-LSD 7mW

Ammunition: .500 Snakeshot

Rear Grip: Akimbo Basilisk

Trigger Action: Bryson Match Grade

Since the Akimbo setup is best used in hip-fire mode, there is no need for ADSing. However, it is important to increase its accuracy to fight off opponents in close combat. Additionally, ADSing reduces the time to kill of the combo drastically during a gunfight.

We have used the 10.5” FTAC Arrow barrel to increase the stability of the weapon while dual wielding. The Bryson Match Grade trigger action also improves the fire rate, which is handy for reducing the time to kill the combo. Thus, both these attachments were suggested to improve stability while being quick.

Since this setup will not use any kind of optics, players do need a way to know where their shots are landing. Thus, we have included the addition of Revo-LSD 7mW laser sight to improve its accuracy.

For close-range combat and dealing high damage, the .500 Snakeshot is perfect for use with the Basilisk. With this unique ammunition, you can turn the revolver into an automatic shotgun.

Primary Weapons, Perks, and Equipment to choose

Since you’re done with creating a custom loadout of Akimbo Basilisk, let us pick a supported loadout. Basilisk is a secondary weapon, so it is important to have a primary weapon as well. Moreover, proper perk picks are also beneficial when building a loadout.

To save you the hassle of experimenting with all kinds of perks and equipment, we have done the hard work for you. Here are all the suggestions for building a loadout using the Akimbo Basilisk:

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Drill Charge

Tactical Equipment: Heartbeat Sensor

A primary weapon is crucial for playing Call of Duty as players are mostly dependent on it. While you have the choice of picking from a different range of weapons, we suggest you use an SMG with this loadout. Since the Akimbo Basilisk has a low TTK, it is better to have a weapon with the same potential.

With an overall low TTK loadout, it is best to pick Double Time as the primary perk. This increases the duration of sprinting of players, which increases your endurance in Warzone. Moreover, the crouch movement speed is also increased by 30%, which allows for more mobility while being quieter.

In Warzone, opponents are likely to use traps to protect their staying positions. However, that can be countered. We suggest you use Bomb Squad as your second base perk that can reduce the explosive’s effectiveness. Besides, it also refills your equipment at every 30 seconds interval.

Fast Hands is an optimal choice as the bonus perk when playing Warzone. Since the loadout uses two fast-firing weapons, you are likely to run out of ammo fast. To save you from reloading during gunfights, it is best to switch weapons. This perk eliminates extra time between switches and allows for gameplay with no interruptions.

Lastly, for the Ultimate perk, we suggest you use Ghost with this loadout. This perk is effective against UAVs, Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors to deny opponents intel. Since you have the advantage of moving fast while being deadly, this perk is a strong pick with the SMG and pistol combo. However, you’re not invisible when opponents use Advanced UAVs, which can track you in real-time.

As for lethal equipment, we have picked the Drill Charge for this loadout. The Drill Charge is advantageous against players hiding behind walls and can help you flush them out. In case they are stuck in one spot, their elimination is almost confirmed. Likewise, we have suggested Heartbeat Sensor to locate players who are not using Ghost Perk. Thus allowing for an aggressive playstyle in-game.

Reasons to use this Loadout in Call of Duty Season 5

This Basilisk Akimbo loadout for Call of Duty Season 5 is great for fast and powerful gunfights. If you’re the type of player who likes to be swift while being deadly, this loadout is made just for you. Moreover, the fast-firing nature of both weapons makes it extremely fast and dominant in almost every situation.

But again, if you feel some of the above-mentioned perks do not fit your taste, you can adjust them. That’s all for this loadout guide. If you wish to get more updates on more Call of Duty content, give us a follow. However, if you want to read more content now, then visit our hub by clicking here.