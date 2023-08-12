The best Call of Duty MX9 Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 5

Call of Duty Season 5 introduced various changes to weapons, including buffs to weapons like MX9 SMG, and Chimera AR. Thus making it the perfect time to pick these weapons in the current shooter meta.

Call of Duty Season 5 introduced buffs to multiple guns to shift the meta from concurrently used weapons. From Assault Rifles to SMGs, a select number of weapons are buffed to help them join the meta. The MX9 SMG is one such weapon that has the potential to dominate in Warzone.

The damage increase is the main reason why MX9 is better than ever. If you need a new weapon to try out in the latest season, we have put together a detailed guide for you.

SMGs like MX9 are known for their high rate of fire while dealing substantial damage to opponents to quickly eliminate them. In Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, this SMG is quite buffed and is ready to create a new meta. To get the most out of the weapon, a proper loadout is surely needed. Thus, we have constructed a detailed guide on how to create an MX9 loadout that is effective.

For beginners who don’t have this weapon, we have provided a concise guide on how to acquire it. However, if you’re a more experienced player and already have the weapon, the following section can be skipped.

To unlock the MX9 players first progress with STB 556 AR, as it is a part of the Bruen Bullpup Weapon Platform. Thus players have first unlock the AR to get this powerful sub-machine gun. Players have to reach profile rank 41 either MW2 or Warzone 2, to unlock the STB 556 first.

Once the STB 566 is unlocked, players have to use that weapon in matches to level it up and unlock its rewards. On reaching level 13 with the Assault Rifle, the SMG will be unlocked for the players. Players can further use that weapon in multiplayer matches to fully level it up and unlock all attachments.

To speed up the process of acquiring the weapon and leveling it up, players can use XP boosters to keep the grind shorter. Additionally, take on in-game tasks to get more weapon XP and efficiently unlock every attachment.

To create an effective MX9 loadout, it is important to pick the right set of attachments to balance it. Here are five supported attachments to pick for the SMG to make it your primary weapon:

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

Ammunition: 9mm Sub OP

Magazine: 32-Round Clip

Optic: XRK ON-POINT

Spiral V2.5 Flash Hider muzzle modification is excellent for improving recoil stability and flash concealment. However, it does affect the aiming speed and stability when aiming down sight. Nonetheless, that can be countered with other attachments.

For instance, VLK LZR 7MW laser drastically improves the aim-down sight speed and weapon stability as well. Moreover, it also allows for faster sprint to fire, reducing substantial time to aim when using ADS. The only issue is you’ll be visible when using ADS and others can pinpoint your location. However, that won’t be an issue as you might not use it for continuous aiming using optics.

Speaking of optics, we have hand-picked XRK ON-POINT as the main sight for the weapon. While it improves the precision of sight, it does cost the players a bit of their ADS speed. Thus, you can pick any other optics of your choice that fits the best for their aiming needs.

For firepower, it is best to take 9mm Sub OP ammunition for MX9 SMG in Call of Duty as it deals enough damage. To keep you going with the SMG, it is suggested to pick a Magazine with a 32-Rounds capacity. This is provide for balanced damage and longevity in a gunfight.

Secondary Weapons, Perks, and Equipment to choose

If you’re done creating the suggested custom loadout for MX9 SMG in Call of Duty Season 5. It is time for picking other important things like secondary weapons, perks, and pieces of equipment. To save you the hassle of tinkering with everything, we have created one for you that fits with the custom SMG.

The following are all the suggested additions you should pick when building a custom loadout using the MX9 SMG:

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Base Perk 2: Scavenger

Bonus Perk: Cold-blooded

Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical Equipment: Flash Grenade

As an SMG, MX9 is reliable when playing for close-range combat, however, another primary weapon is surely required. Thus, we’ve picked Overkill as the base perk for this loadout, as it allows us to take another primary weapon as a secondary. So, it is best to pick an Assault Rifle or Sniper to harm the enemy.

Now when using the SMG, you’re likely to run out of ammo fast due to its fire rate. Fret not, as Scanvenger Perk automatically picks ammo from opponents and will keep you going without a stop. Moreover, when playing Warzone you’re likely to find extra armor plates as well, which is very useful in the battlefield.

For the Bonus Perk, Fast Hands would be the right choice. Since you’ll be using two primaries with this loadout, switching between weapons takes time. To eliminate the time between switching, this perk comes to the rescue.

If you want to stay low while hunting down opponents, the Cold-blooded and Ghost Perk combo will serve you right. The Cold-blooded perk disrupts AI targeting systems and thermal optics, keeping you invisible. Moreover, the High Alert warnings for opponents will also not trigger when you’re looking right at them.

Additionally, Ghost Perk also improves your stealthiness as it vanishes you from UAVs, Radars, and Heart Beat Sensors. Thus enemies will never know where you’re coming from. However, there is only one disadvantage, you won’t be invisible to Advanced UAVs since they can live-track opponents.

If you like getting into fights head-on, the loadout is strongly supported by equipment like Semtex and Flash Grenades. Semtex explosives are highly accurate and stick to opponents, to confirm their doom from which they can’t run. On the other hand, Flash Grenades can blind and disrupt opponent peripherals, to make them an easy target. Thus, using both at the same time, makes this loadout perfect for aggressive gameplay.

Reasons to use this Loadout

For going into gunfight quickly and hard, this MX9 loadout for Call of Duty Season 5 is a must-try. This allows for picking two separate primary weapons to allow constant firing and dominate one gunfight after another.

While a few perks or equipment might not fit your taste, you can surely tweak them to fit your requirements. To get more updates on the latest loadouts, news, and other similar content, do give us a follow. If wish to read more Call of Duty content now, visit our main page by clicking here.