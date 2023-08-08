Latest Call of Duty MW2 and Warzone 2 bundle makes it pay-to-win

Call of Duty Season 5 for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 commenced recently and brought new content. However, one such content turned out to be pay-to-win which is despised among players as it gives a substantial advantage.

Pay-to-win skins and items have an issue in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 longtime before Season 5. While these skins usually provide for makeovers on already existing weapons and characters, sometimes it turns out to be unfair. A similar drama happened in the previous game, where Roze’s skin caused a lot of ruckus in the community.

These type of pay-to-win bundles have been introduced to the game in multiple instances and is happening again. Thus, fans are not so surprised by the inclusion of another controversial bundle which costs $20. Here’s everything we know about the new addition and its advantages.

Call of Duty adds yet another controversial addition with Dark Rituals 3 bundle

The Dark Ritual 3 skins give players a Ghost skin called Possessed, with led effects over it. The same aesthetics applies to the guns as well where a similar red and black theme is used. However, the questionable part about the bundle is its DMZ bonus perks and custom Holotherm sights for included weapons.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ModernWarzone/status/1688550781606080512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While regular Holotherm sights allow players to see through smokes by outlining players, the DR3 Holotherm gives an additional bonus. Instead of just outlining the opponents in sight, it also isolates them with red color while keeping everything else regular. Making opponents appear in sight more prominently than regular Holotherm.

Not only that but the DMZ bonus perks with this bundle are also overpowered in multiple ways. For instance, the Ghost skin gives the players a free UAV whenever they land in DMZ. Getting a UAV in DMZ is challenging and risky for the shooter, however, this bundle makes it easy.

The weapons are also insured after a 15-minute cooldown so that players do not lose the weapon while battling in DMZ. Thus, players are free to keep the guns with overpowered sights to dominate in DMZ. Making this bundle controversially pay-to-win to many players around the world.

That is all we could gather about the Dark Rituals 3 bundle which is considered pay-to-win in Call of Duty.