The Best Heavy Build in The Finals: Guns, Specialization, and More

The Finals has stormed the FPS market and left no stone unturned. Every major FPS streamer is now turning to this game and we do not blame them. It is a funhouse of exciting game modes with unique classes and weapons. Among those classes, we are going to tackle the Heavy Category in this piece. The Heavy Category are tanks that have hard-hitting but slow weapons in their arsenal. Let us take a look at the best Heavy build in the Finals and see which is the best combination overall.

We are also going to look at a reserve loadout you can use in the game for the Heavy category should the need arise.

Contents

The Best Heavy Build in The Finals: Weapons, Specialization & More

Best The Finals Heavy Build Loadout

Best Heavy Weapons

Best Heavy Gadgets

Best Heavy Specializations

Best Heavy Reserve Loadout

The Heavy class in the Finals are tanks that are meant to absorb damage and draw aggro for the team so that the damage dealers like the Medium and the Light class can take out the enemies. Therefore, the Heavy classes have to possess weapons and specializations that can capture enemy attention and keep it there. That is why, the Heavy build we will show you is filled with chaos and explosives.

The objective is to stand out and use our lethal firepower to either get the attention of our enemies or take them out so that your teammates can rack up objectives. The guns we use are going to involve making noise and doing as much damage as possible so your teammates can finish them off.

Best The Finals Heavy Build Loadout

Weapon : Lewis Gun or Sledgehammer

: Lewis Gun or Sledgehammer Gadgets : Pyro Grenade, RPG-7, Goo Grenade

: Pyro Grenade, RPG-7, Goo Grenade Specialization : Charge ‘N’ Slam

: Charge ‘N’ Slam Reserve loadout: Flamethrower or SA1216, Dome Shield, Pyro Mine, C4

Best Heavy Weapons

We start the build with the Lewis Gun primary weapon. In the reserve slot, we have the Flamethrower, you can also replace the Flamethrower with a SA1216 if you want a more close-range approach. That being said, the Lewis Gun is exceptionally powerful but lacks lots of things. It has a decent recoil kick and it can be difficult to track enemies with it.

However, it has the range, damage, and magazine size to compensate for it. It is one of the best Heavy weapons to use if you want to become a heavy gunner that can take out any adversary. If the question is to stand at a particular spot and hold your ground, there is no better choice than the Lewis Gun. The Sledgehammer is also a good alternative to this if you want to draw even more attention to yourself. People are forced to shoot a hulking brute running towards them with a giant hammer.

In the reserve spot, we have the Flamethrower. The Flamethrower has decent damage and can be a go-to weapon in objective game modes because they have enclosed spaces for cashouts. The continuous flame stream and the damage over time can be lethal to most enemies. If you do not like the Flamethrower as a reserve weapon, you can replace it with the SA1216 Shotgun which is equally lethal in any close-quarters fight.

Best Heavy Gadgets

For the Gadgets setup, we are going for a balanced approach. The RPG-7 and the Pyro Grenade are going to help with capturing objectives and finishing off weaker enemies while the Goo Grenade is great for capturing objectives. The Pyro Grenade should be used in enclosed spaces where you can get the maximum damage output of the grenade.

The RPG-7 can be used as a secondary if you run out of ammo on the Lewis Gun and need to finish off the enemy without waiting for the reload to end. Finally, the Goo Grenade can be used to block off enemies when you are initiating a cashout. It is an excellent delaying tool if you know how to use it the proper way. You can substitute these handheld gadgets for passive explosives like the C4 but we are going to look at that approach in the coming sections.

Best Heavy Specializations

Choosing a Specialization can be a difficult task for a Heavy player since there are multiple things you can do with it. For one, if you want to take a more aggressive approach, you can go with the Charge ‘N’ Slam. This ability lets your character charge at full speed, destroying players in their path. It also destroys floors and other walls so it is great to infiltrate cashout points.

Alternatively, if you want to play defensively, use the Mesh Shield which is going to offer you protection against bullets. It blocks incoming bullets from the front and also allows your enemies to shoot other enemies through it. Great for playing the objective. Choose your ability according to your playstyle and requirements.

Best Heavy Reserve Loadout

For the reserve loadout, we have a mixed bag. This is more suited to passive-aggressive players who like using explosive equipment and setting traps. We have the Flamethrower or the SA1216 which we talked about earlier. Next, we have two of the most important equipment you can use while initiating a cashout.

The first is the Pyro Mine and the other is C4. Both are lethal and can do enough damage to take out a squad if used properly. That is why, we recommend running them in a reserved spot should you want to change your approach to the game and focus on capturing the objective. The Pyro Mine can help you lock down entrances to certain cashout points while the C4 can finish off damaged enemies.

Using both is a lethal combination and if you have the Flamethrower with you, you can easily double the damage over time and burn the enemy to a crisp. However, this playstyle will take some getting used to, especially if you were previously a Light player.