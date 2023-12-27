The Finals has slowly become the most hyped game in the FPS genre and deservingly so. The game delivers a satisfying and fast-paced FPS along with a whole new concept that does not feel overdone. Now, there are three separate class types in the Finals; Light, Medium, and Heavy. The Light is the most agile and allows you to hop from one area to the next pretty quickly in the game. We will take a look at the best weapons for the Light contestants in the Finals in this piece.

The Finals Best Light Weapons, Ranked

The Finals are always fast-paced and chaotic. It is important to have a weapon that can handle the chaos no matter what range it comes from. That is why, for the Light category, Melee weapons are next to useless unless you have Cloak or the Dash ability. That is why, we are listing the melee weapons in the last spot.

However, they are super effective if you have lots of HP. That is why, melee weapons are best utilized when they are put on Heavy builds. Aside from that, there are tons of weapons that can provide value for Light categories. However, arranging them in an order of importance is tricky because people have varied playstyles.

We are going to pick out the ones that are versatile in most situations.

9. Dagger

The Dagger only works in close ranges. However, if you cannot close in on your opponents, then it is almost a useless weapon. If you combine it with Cloak or Dash abilities, then the weapon becomes quite valuable. That is why, we recommend running this only if you have these abilities. However, if you can sneak around enemies quite easily and avoid being detected as you approach, then the Dagger is a weapon worth having.

The killer fact about this weapon is that the damage is not good enough to warrant a pick in a match. Even heavy attacks don’t do as much damage with this weapon. That is why, you are better off picking a ranged weapon.

8. Sword

The Sword does more damage than the Dagger in close ranges which is the only strong point for this weapon. Otherwise, it is just as unwarranted as the Dagger. Again, combine it with Cloak and Dash abilities to bring out the best in this weapon. It has a slower attack speed in comparison to the Dagger but the damage payoff is worth investing in.

In essence, if you to troll your enemies, then this is the perfect weapon. In essence, better damage than the Dagger but a slower attack speed.

7. SR-84

Moving along to extremely long-range weapons, we are going to be taking a look at the Snipers. In this case, the SR-84 is a high-damage long-range weapon. If you can land a headshot with this thing, you can one-bullet Light and Medium builds. It is a good weapon but the major con is that it will keep you away from the action most of the time.

You will have to stay on the sidelines and pick off enemies. The movement of the enemies will ensure that it is hard to hit those headshots, making this weapon useless. If you don’t hit shots on target, then there is almost no use you can derive out of this weapon.

6. LH1

This weapon suits the Light class a little better because it has a faster fire rate than the SR-84. It has a faster ADS and fire rate so you can land multiple shots. However, it faces the same problem as the aforementioned Sniper Rifle because of the movement of the enemies.

Aside from that, if you can find a way to hit your shots on target, this is a great weapon along with the SR-84. Think of this weapon as the Scout from most FPS games. It can fire fast and land decent damage, but it often requires multiple shots to kill.

5. SH1900

Sawed Off Shotguns have always been high-payoff weapons but if you miss they can get you into trouble. That is why, you have to get up close and personal to the enemies and ensure that you do not miss your shots. If you fulfill those conditions, then the SH1900 is the ideal weapon for you. It has lethal damage up close but you can only shoot two shells before you reload.

Those few seconds between reloads can get you killed. The range and the reload are the only downsides to the weapon. Therefore, if you pair this up with the Vanishing Bomb, then it would be lethal. You can run around and eliminate contestants before they even know you are there.

4. Throwing Knives

Having Throwing Knives is useful in most situations. It is a powerful weapon in close and long ranges. However, while throwing them you have to remember that they have an arch, so they won’t land where you throw them. That being said, they can be a lethal weapon no matter the situation.

They are a good weapon choice in close range and they can hurt enemies in ranged combat as well. So they are the ideal stealth weapon, even better than the Sword and Dagger. Ensure that you have the Cloak ability and Vanishing Bombs to get out of dodge should you get caught.

3. XP-54

This MP5-like weapon is a good weapon to use in close-range combat but the dealbreaker with this weapon is the lower magazine capacity. On top of that, it has a fast fire rate which is going to exhaust the ammo even faster. You have to hit your shots on target so that the enemy does not get the advantage and convert the kill before you get a chance to.

In essence, accuracy matters with this weapon because it has a lower capacity and runs out quickly due to the fast fire rate.

2. M11

Most people think the M11 is better than the XP-54 in closer ranges and while that is a valid topic of debate, the M11 has a few pros that the XP-54 does not. The weapon has a good fire rate along with a better magazine capacity. It is the ideal weapon for Light players and that is why, they start with it. It is a good weapon to practice with first before you use the XP-54.

The weapon has a manageable recoil in close ranges but gets out of control the farther you go. That is why, it is good only in certain ranges. But it fulfills the characteristics of an SMG properly, which is why it takes a spot higher than the XP-54.

1. V9S

The V9S is the best weapon for use if you have picked the Light Category in the Finals. It has the damage, the range, and the fire rate of a good weapon and it is lethal if you have a good trigger finger. Essentially a semi-automatic pistol, the V9S has a good magazine size, is useful in all ranges, and requires a decent skill ceiling for it to be lethal making it the perfect weapon.

It is a wonder the developers haven’t nerfed it yet because it should receive nerfs due to how easy it is to kill enemies with it. This makes the V9S one of the best weapons to use in the game not just the Light category.