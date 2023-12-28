The Best Light Build In The Finals: Guns, Specialization and More

The Finals has quickly become the most popular FPS after topping the market in December this year. It has a fresh new perspective on objective-based gaming and fans cannot get enough of the action. In the game, there are three primary categories of contestants you can choose from. We have already covered the medium build before. This piece will look at the best Light Category build in The Finals so that you can run around the map slaying and getting away just as quickly in the game.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best Light Build in The Finals: Weapons, Specialization & More

Best The Finals Light Build Loadout

Best Light Weapons

Best Light Gadgets

Best Light Specializations

Best Light Reserve Loadout

The Best Light Build in The Finals: Weapons, Specialization & More

There are only a handful of weapon choices in the Light department that are viable in the meta right now. The top three include the the M11, XP-54, and the V9S. The latter two require 800 VR to unlock which takes quite a while to accumulate. However, they are definitely worth investing in.

Advertisement

In terms of abilities, there are a few that can come in handy when playing Cashout or other game modes. The Dash and Cloak abilities are always useful. In addition, some grenades like the Pyro and Frag grenades are great for defending areas and stalling enemies while doing damage. Your job as a Light contestant is to be as annoying as possible. Let us see how you can do that with this build.

Best The Finals Light Build Loadout

Weapon : M11

: M11 Gadgets : Breaching Charge, Pyro Grenade, Flashbang

: Breaching Charge, Pyro Grenade, Flashbang Specialization : Evasive Dash

: Evasive Dash Reserve loadout: V9S, Goo Grenade, Frag Grenade, Motion Sensor

Best Light Weapons

First, we will take a look at the weapons for the Light build. We have the M11 in the Primary weapon slot and the V9S in the reserve slot. It is pretty straightforward. The M11 has tons of things going for it. It has a decent fire rate and does good damage in close range to the enemies. In addition, it is pretty accurate. However, as you move farther away the recoil worsens.

That is why, we recommend staying in closer range of the enemy when using this weapon. In addition, its time to kill is pretty impressive due to its fire rate. For the reserve, we have the V9S which is undoubtedly one of the best weapons in the game. If you have a good trigger finger it is lethal no matter the range.

It can kill fast if you are accurate enough and has 20 bullets in a magazine which you can easily take advantage of. All in all, the V9S can also be your primary weapon if you think the M11 isn’t fast enough to kill enemies. Not to mention it also gives you enough range to snipe enemies from afar. It is a pretty versatile weapon no matter the range.

Best Light Gadgets

For the gadgets, we have the Breaching Charge, the Pyro Grenade, and the Flashbang. You can also replace the Flashbang with a Smoke Grenade should you want. The reason we are picking these three is because they strike a nice balance. While the Breaching Charge can be used to tear a path to the objective, the Pyro Grenade is quite useful for doing damage and the Flashbang provides a nice debuff that you can exploit.

Advertisement

Should you use the Smoke Grenade it can provide cover for you to use; either to get out of harm’s way or towards it but with a little stealth. It can also be useful when you are initiating cashouts. Besides, we recommend you carry a Smoke Grenade, especially when playing an objective-based game mode. However, do consider switching out equipment if you don’t use them since they are important in taking points.

Best Light Specializations

For the specializations, we recommend using the Dash because it can let you get away from or around enemies depending on your requirements. If you want to be more stealthy or are using a melee weapon like the Sword or the Dagger, we recommend going with the Cloak ability. Either of the two work well when you want to play really aggressively.

However, if you want to play the objective and want to get to points quicker than the others, we recommend using the Grappling Hook. All of these specializations are useful in most situations so you won’t have difficulty choosing a particular one. However, if you just want to fight enemies and be a hard target to hit, go with the Dash ability. Cloak can also be useful if you want to survive for longer, especially if you are the last one alive and don’t want to go into a team respawn.

Best Light Reserve Loadout

For the reserve loadout, we have a couple of components you can experiment with. The reserve is all about having equipment and a weapon you can would need just in case the requirement changes depending on the game mode. That being said, let us take a look at the components that constitute a reserve loadout for this particular build.

We already looked at the V9S a couple of sections back and how effective it is no matter the range if you have a good trigger finger and tracking. Next, we have the Goo Grenade which is great for blocking the path of your enemies, especially when you are initiating a cashout or undertaking something with an objective. The Frag Grenade is just another tip of the iceberg which will let you deal additional damage and is lethal in enclosed spaces.

Finish off with the Motion Sensor which is going to give your team information about the enemy’s whereabouts. It can be quite useful when you are initiating cashouts. In combination, the reserve loadout is meant for you to be an objective player and not a slayer. Choose according to what the team has and wants out of you because the end goal is helping the team win.