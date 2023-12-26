Bethesda’s Most Ambitious Project Deemed a Failure as Starfield Falls to ‘Mostly Negative’ Reviews on Steam

Starfield hit a new low on Steam, as it no longer has a mixed rating. The recent reviews of this 2023 action role-playing title have been mostly negative. Despite its strong launch in September 2023, this game fell from grace in just a few months. Now, fans hardly have any praises to sing for this game.

After making successful game series like Elder Scrolls and Fallout, Starfield was the most ambitious project by Bethesda. The director, Todd Howard, claimed this game would be Skyrim in space. The latter is one of the most renowned video games by the developers, which was known for its magical open-world setting and RPG mechanics. Starfield was also supposed to be the pinnacle of open worlds, as this RPG title had multiple planets to explore.

Most recent reviews of Starfield on Steam are in NEGATIVE territory. “Game of the Generation” “Biggest game of 2023” “Skyrim Reincarnated” “Will leave PlayStation in dust” “Will be played for over a decade” All that hype for this trash? pic.twitter.com/1kddRb6cMd — UNLeashed (@OmoiteS) December 26, 2023

With so many promises from Bethesda, fans were eager to try this game. However, the game failed to meet the expectations. The fans complained about how empty all worlds were, and it didn’t feel like Skyrim in Space. They were also disappointed about how space travel relied too much on the loading screen. As a result, fans even started calling Starfield a “Loading Screen Simulator.” There were also complaints about how a lot of the quests felt repetitive and lacked any uniqueness.

How have fans reacted to Starfield’s failure?

Most of the fans have a lot of criticism for Starfield, but there is a small group who like it. However, the latter group is mostly made up of Xbox users, who are still sticking with the game possibly because it’s exclusive to their console. Meanwhile, the PlayStation fans are busy badmouthing the game, even before its failure. They have been against the game since it was revealed it won’t be released on the Sony console.

Fans were also disappointed when Starfield failed to be part of The Game Awards 2023. This Bethesda title only got nominated for a single category, The Best RPG. However, it lost to this year’s “Game of the Year” Baldur’s Gate 3 in this category. After seeing the latest reviews of the game, it isn’t surprising that Starfield didn’t get multiple nominations. Moreover, getting nominated for Best RPG now seems like a huge achievement for this game.

After the failure of Starfield, it would be interesting to see how Bethesda would bounce back. They have multiple projects like The Elder Scrolls VI, Fallout 5, Wolfenstein III, and the Indiana Jones title. Moreover, The Game Awards 2023 also revealed the studio would be developing the upcoming Marvel’s Blade.