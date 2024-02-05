With Starfield Seemingly Releasing For PlayStation 5, Are The Days Of Xbox Exclusivity All But Over?

Rumors are swirling around in the gaming community that the Xbox-exclusive Starfield is coming to PlayStation 5. Not just that, it is rumored that titles like Hi-Fi Rush, Indiana Jones, and other Xbox exclusives will also make their way to PlayStation at some point in time. The rumors originated from industry insiders who talked about the game’s possibility of making it to the PS5 and they even suggested that the game will go multi-platform after the “Shattered Space” expansion.

The reaction from fans was a different story altogether. They talked about how it is now ‘moot’ to own an Xbox console anymore since everything can and will be released for the PlayStation eventually.

Seriously what’s the point of owning Xbox then — Shayan (@AyugaWind) February 4, 2024

Honestly, give me 1 good reason why I should buy an Xbox Series x Instead of ps5 — markus (@savespectspidey) February 4, 2024

Starfield was advertised as one of the best console exclusives in the past year due to its vast open world and the numerous possible ways of experiencing the story. The game is still one of the best releases for the Xbox brand. However, if the rumors turn out to be true, Starfield’s PS5 release can mark the beginning of the end for Xbox console exclusivity as we know it.

Has Microsoft Completely Let Go Of Exclusives?

Console exclusives not only strengthen the brand but also bring in new customers if the games are marketed correctly. Take games like Hi-Fi Rush and the Hellblade franchise, they are some of the best Xbox console exclusives. While Hi-Fi Rush or even Sunset Overdrive might not have gotten as many sales as the Microsoft board wanted, the fans still love these games for their authenticity.

Hi-Fi Rush is now coming out for the Switch and the PlayStation. Being an Xbox exclusive made the game appealing to not only Xbox users but also fans who were intrigued by the concept and had to buy a console to get access to the game. Talking about their rival, games like God of War, Spider-Man, Bloodborne and Uncharted are the major money money-makers in Sony. They have helped skyrocket the sales of the consoles and maintained a reputation for the company.

That is why, if Xbox continues to allow their titles to not be exclusives anymore, they might lose a major chunk of market control and profits. If the rumors are indeed true, there won’t be a definitive Xbox experience since every major release will eventually find its way to other consoles.

Xbox exclusives in the future might still be a thing but we might see them released for other consoles after a certain point in time depending on the sales numbers for Microsoft’s prized consoles. We do not know what will happen with popular titles like Indian Jones or Starfield in this case, but it is the end of an era for Xbox as some of their most reputed titles make their way over to other consoles. Hence, with the release of Starfield for the PlayStation 5, the end might be near.