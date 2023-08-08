Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 officially confirmed to release this year: What to expect?

It has been officially declared the that next Call of Duty game will be Modern Warfare 3 (2023). The game’s campaign will continue the story of the Task Force 141 squad which was left on a cliffhanger and hints suggesting the inclusion of Makarov.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023) will feature an overall red theme after moving on from the classic green color. The change in color might suggest a more serious and darker story in the reboot franchise like its predecessor.

Since the new sequel of the shooter title is already planned for release, fans are excited to know more about it. We have put together all the known information fans should know about the upcoming sequel.

What is known about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023)?

According to an official video from Activision, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023) will release on November 10 this year. The will feature Makarov as the main villain of the story, who is known to seasoned fans. His appearance was confirmed with the post-credit ending of COD MW2 (2022) with his classic, “No Russians” dialogue.

For those who don’t know, the current Modern Warfare franchise is a reboot story taking inspiration from its processor. Captain Price was featured with the first-ever COD, however, he became a fan-favorite with the original MW series. Making him an iconic character to show up in the rebooted franchise as well. To counter the good, Vladimir Makarov was featured with the original COD MW who had lost lasting impact among the fanbase.

Apart from plot additions, leaks suggest that gameplay changes will also be coming with the upcoming title. A few changes include the perk system being replaced by pieces of gear, new weapons, and more. Additionally, it is also suggested that remade versions of classic maps will feature with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

While these additions are being made, all weapons from the previous game will also be ported to the new one. Players who have grinded in MW2 can use the weapon progression system to customize the new ones with attachments. It was also reported that War Mode from WWII is likely to make a return as well.

At the moment, that is all we could gather about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023) releasing this year.