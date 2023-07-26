A Survey by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Could Fix This Long-Standing Issue in Future COD Games

With the 2023 Call of Duty hype touching new heights every day, the fans have been eyeing every leak and rumor lately. Thus, everyone’s pretty curious to hear officially from Activision in regards to this year’s iteration of the iconic franchise. Recently, a survey underway for 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II might fix a major issue for all future COD games.

If worked upon based on the feedback and implemented, the after-effects are likely to apply to the rumored 2023 COD title as well. The focus of this survey is TTK (Time to Kill), which refers to the speed at which players can eliminate an opponent in a game. Currently, the TTK in Modern Warfare II is way too high, according to many fans.

Experienced players know that a few shots, particularly to the upper torso of the enemy, can result in a quick kill. In fact, many have raised concerns regarding the performance disparity it creates between novice and pro players. Let’s dive deeper into the survey.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II asks players about the ‘Time to kill’ in the game

ModernWarzone on Twitter mentioned the game’s ongoing survey. It asks players their opinion on the time it takes to kill an opponent while engaged in a fight. Therefore, the players are supposed to respond based on their experience.

With 4 options to choose from: “FAR TOO FAST”, “SLIGHTLY TOO FAST”, “JUST RIGHT”, “SLIGHTLY TOO SLOW”, and “FAR TOO SLOW”, the survey concludes.

