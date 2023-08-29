Call of Duty Releases Lara Croft Bundle Following the Collaboration Trend Set by Fortnite

Lara Croft is now going to be a part of Call of Duty Warzone 2 as Activision releases a new bundle featuring the Tomb Raider and other goodies.

The way for modern FPS or mainstream games to survive in today’s competitive market is to stay relevant. Relevancy can be achieved by many things. Collaborations, featurettes, exclusivity, or making the news headlines. Fortnite has done a good job of staying relevant and in the news despite the bashing it receives online.

A huge part of that relevancy is through collaborations with various franchises such as WWE, Dragon Ball Z, Star Wars, Futurama, and the most relevant in this case, Lara Croft. Following her introduction as a skin in Fortnite, Activision decided to do the same as they are bringing Lara Croft to Call of Duty Warzone.

Activision Brings Lara Croft to Call of Duty Warzone 2 in Season 5 Reloaded

Fortnite has been in the collaboration game for a while now, same with Call of Duty. However, they have taken it a step ahead since they are bringing in everyone ranging from Anime and movies to TV Shows and pop stars.

The Lara Croft bundle is the newest bundle Warzone 2 will have after bringing in Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj in the latest bundles. Previously, we saw them bring in popular characters from The Boys TV Show in the form of Homelander, Black Noir, and Starlight. Let us look at the details of the Lara Croft Bundle.

How to Get the Lara Croft Bundle in Call of Duty Warzone 2

Season 5 started with Activision introducing new weapons and celebrity Operators. Now, we have another one to add to the tally. The Tomb Raider is going to join the fight and fans can get the Operator Bundle by purchasing the Tracer Pack: Tomb Raider Operator Bundle in the Game’s Store.

The price of the Operator Bundle should reflect the cost of the other ones. Therefore, we speculate that it should cost around 2,400 CoD Points to buy the whole Bundle. That should be around $19.99. That being said, let us look at what fans will get if they purchase it and the release date.

Lara Croft Bundle Details

Since we already know the speculated price based on previous bundles, let us look at what goodies it contains. There will be lots of cosmetics related to the Tomb Raider, including a Loading Screen, Emblem, and Stickers.

The complete list is given below.

“Mythic Defender” SMG Blueprint

“Mach-5” 9-mm Daemon Pistol Blueprint

“Ice Axe” Pickaxe Melee Blueprint

“Tomb Buggy” Vehicle Skin

“Croft Manner” Finishing Move

Loading Screen

Sticker

Emblem

Now that we have gotten an idea about what the Bundle contains let us discuss its release date. The Tomb Raider Bundle will be released on September 9th during Season 5 Reloaded. The Season 5 Reloaded Patch will release on August 30th at 9 AM PT on all Platforms, according to the Call of Duty Blog.

How Fortnite Started the Collaboration Train and the Popularity Race that Has Taken Over Gaming

This collaboration is not a new trend but a race that has taken over the gaming industry for quite a while. Even Minecraft now and then releases character skins in collaboration with other franchises. The Fortnite collaboration train has impacted other games as well, most prominently the Call of Duty franchise, as every side battles hard for player count and numbers.

It has become meta for franchises of all kinds to crossover with each other to capitalize on the audience base and their love for these characters. Fortnite has well over 100+ skins that include fan-favorite characters from varying franchises. Games with add-ons, DLC content, and Bundles are taking over the industry by collaborating with popular game publishers and studios.

Lara Croft is just the beginning of the huge collaboration trend set by Fortnite and is currently being adopted by Call of Duty. The Lara Croft Bundle releases on 9th September. For more Call of Duty and Gaming news, click here.