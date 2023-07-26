CD Projekt Red lays off roughly 9% of their workforce

Facing overstaffing, CD Projekt Red (CDPR) announced the news of laying off roughly 9% of their workforce to ensure proper functioning on July 26, 2023. According to the CEO, Adam Kiciński, CDPR is laying off almost 100 people to meet expected task requirements.

CD Projekt is dedicatedly known for creating roleplaying hits like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher franchise. Thus, the organization wishes to reshape the studio in certain ways to produce games without any delays. CDPR has been thoughtful before taking this decision which meant towards the benefit of the company and products.

Some of the laid-off employees will still continue to work at the companythe company till the duration of their contract. To give more insight into the matter, we have articulated the official announcement from the organization for you to read.

Why did CD Projekt Red lay off almost 9% of its workforce?

In an organizational update from CD Projekt Red, their CEO Adam Kiciński came clean with reasons for taking such a decision. According to him, the organization has carefully assessed all teams’ dedication toward the organization’s strategy. While assessing everyone, CPDR realized that they currently have excess employees.

The CEO clarified that all the laid-off employees are talented have been talented, however, they are doubtful about providing opportunities to them next year. He also said the following regarding the teams working at CPDR:

To meet our own high expectations and ambitions to create the best role-playing games, we not only want to have the best people but also the right teams.

By saying this, Adam meant that CDPR doesn’t only need the best people, but also the ones aligned with the same vision. As a result, almost 100 people are getting laid off, who roughly make up 9% of the organization.

While all the sadness prevails, CDPR asked team members who are diverging professionally to keep in touch. Their contribution to the organization was also acknowledged and wished good luck in their journey ahead. Adam Kiciński shared the following words bidding goodbye:

Although our paths will diverge professionally, I believe the relationships we have built can remain strong. I encourage you to stay connected and would like to thank you for being an invaluable part of our journey.

At the moment CD Projekt Red is working on multiple projects like the Witcher, and Cyberpunk franchise and new IP currently codenamed Hadar. With active development on all three tiles, CDPR’s new working strategy comes as a shock to many.

That’s all you need to learn about the laying off of employees at CD Projekt Red. If you found this article informative, check out our other content by clicking here.