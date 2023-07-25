“It’s always nice to see you, Panam!” – Cyberpunk 2077 responds to cosplayer as Netizens can’t get enough of Panam Palmer

Although going through a nightmare debut, one of 2020’s most anticipated games, Cyberpunk 2077, has been well received by players. With Keanu Reeves as Johny Silverhand, it pretty much justifies the mega-hype it had two years ago. Recently, a cosplay of one of the game’s characters, Panam Palmer, got praised by the title’s official Twitter handle.

Yes, you read that right, as the cosplay is so astonishing that Cyberpunk 2077’s Twitter account itself appreciated it. Moreover, the community also liked it, with fans showing their admiration and love. Coming to the person behind this stunning cosplay, she’s none other than the popular cosplayer and Twitch streamer, Aliya Will.

Most of you must have come across her jaw-dropping cosplays or watched her stream on Twitch. There’s one thing for sure: Aliya’s expertise, as well as her perfection in cosplays, are literally unmatched. Therefore, wasting no further time, let’s check out her Panam Palmer’s cosplay from Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 reacts to Aliya’s Panam Palmer’s cosplay

Aliya Will went on Twitter to showcase her stunning cosplay. Soon after her tweet went live, Cyberpunk 2077’s official Twitter handle took notice of it, reacting to the cosplay. The game’s account admired the cosplay, stating, “It’s always nice to see you, Panam! ♥️” Check out Aliya’s Panam Palmer’s cosplay in the tweet below.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/aliyawill/status/1683184176739000320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1683452326583967751?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When it comes to the cosplay’s attention to detail, Aliya appears no less than the real-life Panam Palmer. Thus, this in-game character appears to have come to life in the real world.

In fact, Aliya could definitely be considered for Panam’s role in Cyberpunk 2077’s TV or movie adaptation in the future. No doubt, her cosplay has left us all delighted, raising the bar for other cosplayers.

Fans praise Aliya’s cosplay

At the time of writing this, Aliya’s cosplay tweet has already crossed a whopping 26k likes with over 2k retweets. In fact, the numbers are still on a rising graph. With praise and positive remarks, the community has expressed their immense support for this cosplayer. It’s quite rare that we get to see a cosplay so perfectly made. Kudos, Aliya Will.

