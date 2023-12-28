Counter Stike Legend Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo Tied the Knot With His Longtime Girlfriend in a Beautiful Ceremony, and This Is How Fans Reacted

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, a Counter-Strike legend recently got married to his longtime girlfriend and partner Leticia Lorena and thereby legalized their relationship on livestream which was watched by over 35k viewers. For a brief context, Gabriel and Leticia have been in a relationship for over a decade, and his girlfriend has been a constant support for FalleN through the ups and downs of his professional and personal life.

While the proposal took place in late 2020, FalleN announced his wedding a couple of days back and it was just before the day of the wedding that the gaming pro announced that his wedding ceremony would be broadcast on the Gamers Club channel livestream. He stated, “One day left to our wedding. Far from the networks, living this moment, we are very happy to be able to gather together many people we love on this special day, which Fly gifted us through Gamers Club with a wedding broadcast.”

The wedding ceremony was well arranged in a beautiful location with a ton of family members and friends gathered around to cherish the memorable moment. The ceremony took place keeping in mind all the traditional norms ending with a huge hug between the bride and bridegroom before they kissed each other. The atmosphere was filled with overwhelming emotions and sensitivity while family and close friends cheered for Gabriel and Leticia. The surreal environment and dream-come-true situation filled FalleN’s eyes with tears.

Loading embed tweet

The online community was happy that FalleN was finally getting married and wished him the best. People mentioned how he was an inspiration for the entire CS generation both on and off the server, while a few commenters mentioned he had really “FalleN” in love with Leticia. A commenter also mentioned that the wedding ceremony was one of the cutest moments. However, there were a few haters who stated that he was not a true gamer because he had time to get married. Another person mentioned how he will have to forget gaming now that he is officially married.

Loading embed tweet

How long have FalleN and Leticia Lorena been together?

The love story between Gabriel “FalleN” and Leticia Lorena has become an inspiration for all couples around the world. Their sensational journey started when the CS gaming legend met the international law student during a party in 2011. From there, it did not take much time for them to become a couple. Despite all the massive challenges in personal and professional life, the couple held strong while facing the situation.

The next official step in their relationship was taken in November 2020 when the Counter-Strike sensation made arrangements for a romantic proposal to Leticia. The couple made their commitment to each other official as FalleN went on to propose and Leticia accepted his proposal without a second thought. The unforgettable memory was shared by the gaming sensation on his social media which garnered a ton of love and excitement.

Loading embed tweet

It was on April 9, 2023, that FalleN and Leticia Lorena celebrated their 12-year anniversary. Just within a few months of the anniversary, they decided to make the relationship legal and went on to plan for a wedding ceremony. The memorable day had brought together all family and close friends and the marriage was broadcast live on the Gamers Club channel which was viewed by around 35k fans. So, from the day they first met till their wedding in December 2023, Gabriel “FalleN” and Leticia Lorena have been together for a little over 12 years.