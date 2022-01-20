CSGO Roster Changes: Fallen builds an all Brazillian roster named the Last Dance.

Fallen has created a new CSGO roster named the Last Dance after leaving Team Liquid. Is this really the final dance for the great AWPer?

BLAST Premier announced the Spring Groups for 2022. Consequently, the pace of the roster shuffles in the CSGO Market increases.

NaVi and S1mple snatching the PGL Major riled up the CSGO pro scene. Furthermore, as teams keep bleeding money due to pandemic norms, tensions rise.

Also read: Reddit audience with ex CSGO Professional: Dignitas GeT RiGhT.

Fallen recently walked out/ got sacked by Team Liquid. He was signed by Liquid on January 9th, 2021 as IGL.

Fallen has won 2 CSGO Majors, with Luminosity and SK Gaming. He is a legendary AWPer IGL.

Absolutely grateful for having the chance to play on TL, what a org it showed to be. NEXT level on every single aspect I faced. What a pleasure. Thanks for all the people that I met too. Amazing people that really care for player experience. Thanks everyone <3 https://t.co/aDPXS7MSAv — Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) January 13, 2022

Liquid had hoped that roster changes over years would give them an edge. But, it was quite the opposite. The same is true for almost all NA teams.

Also, continuous change results in a state of Chaos. Hence, it is one of the primary reasons why North America has declined in Esports overall in the last 5 years.

There was a multitude of reasons for the roster shuffle. To be fair, the primary one is the return of Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella to CSGO from Valorant.

Nitr0 has quite a relationship with Team Liquid. He played CSGO for over 5 years during his stay at the organisation. Yet, no major wins made him rethink his career choices.

Also read: A Reddit audience with Ashley Edward Miller, the creator of Dota: Dragon’s Blood.

Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo is part of a new all Brazillian team.

LAST DANCE #4 – ESPECIAL VINI (ENGLISH CC) Assista completohttps://t.co/c7KGUYePXk pic.twitter.com/GJROkbCrVm — Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) January 19, 2022

On the other hand, Fallen looks to continue where he left off. As an ESports veteran, his experience is over 17 years.

Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo started playing professionally at the age of 13. That is just insane. With the new team, Fallen looks to bring the CS glory back to South America.

It will be quite a journey to reach the top. But, it will be a story to remember and share. Fallen and stayed through all generations of Counter-Strike.

Hence, imagining a pro circuit without the Legend’s presence is unthinkable. Also, the team name is apt. Too apt in a lot of ways.

To sum up, it will be the last dance in CSGO for Fallen. Victory or defeat. Yet, the vision for the project from Fallen is massive.

Also read: NA VCT 2022 Stage 1: Take a look at everything you need to know for NA VCT Stage and where to register

The current Last Dance roster is as follows:

ID Name Join Date FalleN Gabriel Toledo 2022-01-15 [1] fer Fernando Alvarenga 2022-01-15 [1] fnx Lincoln Lau 2022-01-15 [1] boltz Ricardo Prass 2022-01-15 [1] VINI Vinicius Figueiredo 2022-01-15 [1] peacemaker (Coach) Luis Tadeu 2022-01-15 [1]

Also read: CSGO Esports Update: BLAST Premier Spring Groups announced.