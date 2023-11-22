Despite Fan Outcry Against Modern Warfare 3’s Skill-Based Matchmaking System, Activision Insists Everything Is Fine With Their Latest Release

Modern Warfare 3 wraps up the reprised storyline of the famous Call of Duty Modern Warfare series. Despite the shaky reviews over campaign mode, the game received a lot of love and praise from the fans. But when it came to skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in the online mode, fans were definitely not pleased with Activision’s efforts. The developers continue ignoring all the complaints about this system.

Skill-based matchmaking is a feature that exists in most shooter games these days. It matches players with the same skills and levels, resulting in an even more competitive match. However, Call of Duty fans didn’t appreciate this feature, as they don’t always want to be at an edge in every match. Sometimes, they simply want to relax and play against weaker players for fun.

The Modern Warfare 3 developers, Sledgehammer Games, recently hosted an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit. The most asked question at the event was about the skill-based matchmaking system. They wanted to know whether they could improve this hated in-game feature or even remove it from the game.

Throughout the three-hour-long session, the developers didn’t address the problems related to SBMM once. It seemed like they were trying to ignore these questions. Moreover, the game’s publisher, Activision, claimed the multiplayer received “great” reactions from the fans.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 pushes new content while ignoring the problems

Skill-based matchmaking is one of the many problems that Call of Duty fans have from Modern Warfare 3. Fans have complained about the game’s short campaign and reusing old maps from previous installments since its release. But like SBMM, the developers seem to be ignoring these issues too.

Instead of addressing all these issues, the Call of Duty developers focus on introducing newer content to the game. The latest leak suggests the game might have joined hands with The Walking Dead for a collaboration soon.

The renowned dataminer Alaix revealed there might be a promotion event in Modern Warfare 3 for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. This is a Walking Dead spin-off series centered on Rick Grimes and Michonne. So, there are chances that this rumored collaboration might bring these two iconic TWD characters into the Call of Duty world.

Alaix has successfully leaked many other Call of Duty information in the past. So, it would be hard to ignore this leak too. However, fans should always take leaks with some grains of salt, as they could be false. But there is nothing to worry about, as we will keep you updated about Call of Duty.