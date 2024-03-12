Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Stance Against Fast Travel and Other FAQs About 2024’s Breakout RPG

Fans are finally getting the much-awaited Dragon’s Dogma 2, after a decade. There has been great hype around it since Capcom first announced the sequel to the critically and commercially successful RPG.

Advertisement

Naturally, with the game only a few days away, gamers definetly have a plethora of questions, including if it will have fast travel like most modern RPGs. Likewise, this article will give you an overview of the game and allow you to make an informed purchase.

Will Dragon’s Dogma 2 have fast travel?

One of the norms of any modern-day game is fast traveling. However, the developers behind the upcoming Dragon’s Dogma have decided to restrict this feature. The game’s producer, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, explained to Automaton that fast travel without any restriction makes the player focus solely on the destination. However, their “emphasis is also on the experience of travel itself.” Hence, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a fast-traveling system that will cost Ferrystones.

Advertisement

Aside from fast-travels, most RPGs also have faster ways of transportation like horse-riding. However, the game’s director, Hideaki Itsuno, believes fans want horses because they don’t want to feel bored on their way to their destination. So, Capcom has prepared “a path so enjoyable that players would not feel the need for a horse.” Moreover, Itsuno claimed it was even the policy of the development team to make fans feel “shame to ride a horse.”

When is Dragon’s Dogma 2 releasing?

Fans have waited for the sequel of 2012’s Dragon’s Dogma for over a decade. Now, they only have to wait a few more days, as the RPG title is releasing on March 22, 2024. It will be simultaneously released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, it is still unclear if the title will be available on subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition worth it?

Like most games, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released in two variants: the Standard and the Deluxe edition. The latter will cost more than the Standard, as the Deluxe edition has a price tag of $79.99 compared to the original $60. However, is it worth spending another $10 to get the Deluxe edition? Well, it depends on the fans, although they will be getting some additional items with the more expensive version.

The Deluxe edition will give fans A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack, which includes Explorer’s Camping Kit, 1500 Rift Crystals, and Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection. Aside from this, they will also get other items like a Wakestone, Art of Metamorphosis, Harpysnare Smoke Beacons, Ambivalent Rift Incense, Heartfelt Pendant, and Makeshift Gaol Key. Additionally, those who pre-ordered the Deluxe edition will receive an extra bonus, the Ring of Assurance.

Advertisement

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have multiplayer?

Capcom has followed the legacy of the original Dragon’s Dogma and kept it a single-player-only title. The upcoming much-awaited RPG sequel won’t have any multiplayer mode. However, like the first game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have enough content to keep fans entertained for days.

How many classes are there in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have multiple classes, which are called Vocations. Currently, there are ten known Vocations in the upcoming action RPG title.

Fighter

Archer

Thief

Mage

Warrior

Sorcerer

Trickster

Warfarer

Magick Archer

Mystic Spearhand

It seems the developers have kept everything from the original and tried making the upcoming sequel even better. That’s all there is to know about the Dragon’s Dogma 2. Fans should now simply wait for the game’s release to experience this wonderful single-player RPG.