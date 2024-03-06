Details About Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Character Creator and Other FAQs About the Highly-Anticipated RPG?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2024. After all, it is the much-awaited sequel to 2012’s action RPG by Capcom. There has been hype around the game since it was first introduced in 2022. This upcoming sequel is set to release on March 22 across multiple platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

Fans have been asking for a Dragon’s Dogma sequel for years. Now that the game is finally on the way, it’s only natural for them to have lots of questions about it. These questions range from the custom character creator to how necessary it is to play Dragon’s Dogma 1.

Can you make your own character in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The original Dragon’s Dogma focused on the classic RPG traditions, like providing players with detailed character customization in-game. Capcom continued the trend in the much-awaited Dragon’s Dogma sequel. This upcoming action RPG is armed with a detailed character creator that will allow players to change everything from physical aspects, hair color, eye color, and voice to race and background.

Dragon Dogma 2’s character creation isn’t limited to males, as fans can also make a female character and play as a woman in the game. There are also a plethora of outfits available for extra style points. However, the outfits don’t have any stats buff, so they are nothing more than aesthetics.

Do you need to play Dragon’s Dogma 1 before 2?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the sequel to the 2010 game, but the upcoming RPG is set in a parallel world to the previous title. Although it is a direct successor to the original Dragon Dogma, fans might not have to play the 2010-released title to play the upcoming sequel because of a classic RPG trick.

Director Hideaki Itsuno once reported to GamesRadar that the main character would be dealing with amnesia. So, the protagonist doesn’t remember anything from the original game. The side characters would be reminiscing events from the original games as the story progresses. Hence, even those who didn’t play the first game could easily enjoy the upcoming sequel.

Will there be a romance mechanic in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The 2010-released Dragon Dogma did have a romance mechanic, allowing the players to have romantic interactions with non-playable characters (NPCs) irrespective of their gender. It seems Capcom has also included this mechanic in their upcoming Dragon Dogma 2.

The original romance mechanic received a lot of criticism, especially because players never ended up with the character they wanted. So, they would definetly want Capcom to improve the romance mechanism for Dragon Dogma 2.

Will Dragon’s Dogma 2 have multiple choice-based endings?

The upcoming Dragon’s Dogma 2 will offer an immersive RPG experience. The player’s actions would affect how the game’s story progresses. So, we will get to experience different endings depending on the choices we make throughout the campaign. This feature will help players to enjoy a new narrative each time they go through the main story.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 appears to take all the positives from the original game before improving upon them. Only a few days are left for the much-awaited sequel to release and it will be interesting to see if it can also have a cult following like its predecessor.