Dragon’s Dogma 2 is Being Heavily Criticized for Microtransactions

It took more than a decade for the 2012-released RPG Dragon’s Dogma to receive a sequel. Naturally, fans had massive expectations from the title as the sequel was supposed to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor. However, that hasn’t been the case so far, as Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been heavily criticized for the heavy microtransactions in the game.

Microtransactions have become a common practice for developers to make more profit. Many games have their loading screens filled with advertisements, prompting the players to invest in real-world currency to progress in the game.

The 2023-released online action RPG Diablo 4 was also criticized by gamers for the microtransactions it forces on players. Incidentally, most online multiplayer games, especially free ones, rely heavily on microtransactions like skins and battle passes, which cost around $10 to $15. However, the practice is uncommon in single-player titles like Dragon’s Dogma 2, which is why fans are flabbergasted with the route Capcom has chosen.



Fans criticized Dragon’s Dogma 2 to get “Mostly Negative” reviews on Steam

Naturally, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been criticized heavily for its dependence on microtransactions. Players have been complaining about how various items required to progress in the game are locked behind a paywall. On top of it, the RPG itself is an AAA title costing $80, and the publishers charging for in-game items on top of that is being seen as nothing short of unbridled greed.



It is quite clear that Capcom is trying to make some quick profit from the decade-long high anticipation for Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, fans have filled Steam’s review section with criticism, leading to it being a “Mostly Negative” game on the platform. Aside from the various microtransactions, the game has also received complaints for poor performance.

Capcom will definetly have to look into the issues and cut down on microtransactions if they want Dragon’s Dogma 2 to succeed. Even if it is impossible to remove the microtransactions completely, they should minimize its requirement as much as they can. Nevertheless, we will keep you updated on how Capcom responds to these criticisms.

