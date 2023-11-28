EA patents new technology that will allow players to voice in-game characters

With next-generation gameplay, and engines coming up, Electronic Arts (EA) patented a groundbreaking technology. It will allow players to voice in-game characters, increasing immersion.

Advertisement

There are many games on the internet that have a similar technology. For example, Phasmophobia allows you a very identical immersion. But the technology in the game affects how the Ghost in the game behaves based on your in-game speech. There are certain types of words that trigger a certain type of response.

But with this technology, the company looks to revolutionize gaming itself. It has been a wet dream of many gamers to voice the in-game character they are playing with. And if this comes to fruition, it will certainly be a dream come true.

Advertisement

What is this new EA technology, and how does it work?

According to the latest patent by EA, this technology will be a computer-implemented method of generating speech audio in a video game using a voice converter that has been trained to convert those. It will convert the acoustic features of a source speaker into acoustic features for the player of the video game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RinoTheBouncer/status/1729295236466131311?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The source acoustic feature will work as input data that will be fed to a synthesizer module. Which in return will create the source acoustic feature that feeds into an encoder. The encoder then proceeds to input the features into the in-game character resulting in the player’s voice featuring in the game.

While it is yet to be announced by EA, this technology will surely change everything in terms of immersion. While some might find it to be extremely good, some demography will surely find ways to create troll content. Be it thus, it is still one step forward into next-gen gaming, and it is simply a wait of time until the new technology surfaces in an AAA title from EA.