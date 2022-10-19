EA to make a new Iron Man Game partnering with Motive

EA is set to make an Iron Man Game, partnering with Motive studios to deliver the best results. They made Star Wars games.

In shocking news, Marvel Entertainment partners with EA and Motive to deliver the fans an Iron Man Game. Marvel keeps delivering a mix of mediocre and mindblowing games, the former being games like Marvel’s Avengers and the latter being Spider-Man for the Ps4.

Details about the EA Iron Man Game

With EA Motive making an Iron Man game, there are now multiple Marvel games in development, including Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, the Captain America/Black Panther game, and more. pic.twitter.com/l9RyW7nrte — IGN (@IGN) September 20, 2022



It is going to be a good five years for Marvel fans. Game studios are looking to expand the game universe by making a Captain America/Black Panther, a Wolverine game, and More. They are looking to capitalize on the success of the MCU by introducing new games separate from the films.

Now, we know only a little about the details of the Iron Man Game. It will be a single player third-person, action-adventure game. Olivier Proulx will lead the Motive Team and has worked on the Guardians of the Galaxy video game. His experience will be crucial to the success of the game.

Bill Roseman, Vice President of Marvel Games, had this to say about the Motive Team,”Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

The reason is that Starlord also had a third-person perspective in the game. However, the best part about this game is its original narrative, which lets players experience what it’s like to play as a genius billionaire. Marvel has given full creative reigns to the Motive studios, which is a good sign.

Iron Man is on a long list of games Marvel Studios wants to develop. It will be the first game, with multiple other titles on various characters following after it. Some claim a Hulk game could be in the cards sometime in the future.