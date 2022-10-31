EA to make at least three more games with Marvel and Disney

Video game publisher Electronic Arts has just announced that it will collaborate with Marvel for three games. With Iron Man currently in the pipeline, the publisher has confirmed that two more titles are in the works. Canadian studio Motive will oversee the development of the unnamed Iron Man title. Meanwhile, the new entries will reportedly follow brand-new stories of characters from the Marvel universe. As to which characters the other games will follow, Black Panther is a strong contender. Prominent video game leaker Jeff Grubb tweeted that King T’challa could be the focus of the next game. Here’s everything known about the deal so far.

“We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators” – Marvel signs three-game deal with EA

Rumor: EA is working on another single player Marvel game in addition to Black Panther.https://t.co/NvETqZPul0 pic.twitter.com/qPHn81nyMA — Okami Games (@Okami13_) August 3, 2022

Executive vice president at Marvel Games, Jay Ong had the following to say about the deal:

“At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams who can take our characters on heroic journeys in ways they haven’t before, and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us achieve that”

While no specifics as to which characters the games will involve are known, it has been reported that the Iron Man game is in the play-testing phase. Speaking about the vision for the deal, Electronic Arts’ COO, Laura Miele, stated:

“We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans. We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see players’ reactions when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this superhero is known for.”

EA has a long-standing partnership with Marvel’s parent company Disney. After developing a bunch of Star Wars games for the media giant, Disney recently opened the series to other developers. In other marvel game news, Spider-Man Miles Morales will release on PC in a few weeks. Developer Insomniac Games will also share news about the in-development Wolverine game soon.