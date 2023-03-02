HomeSearch

Fact check: Is SK ROSSI staying back in Sao Paulo for VCT LOCK IN Showmatch

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 02/03/2023

VCT LOCK IN Showmatch

Valorant Champions Tour 2023 is reaching its final leg with just the semifinals and final left. However, there might just be one more best of three audiences can look forward to. It is the VCT LOCK IN Showmatch. With most franchised teams out, the showdown match would occur between Tarik and frttt. But why has SK Rossi stayed back in Sao Paulo?

There were a lot of rumors stating why he would stay back. The strongest one is that he will play the Showmatch with Tarik’s team.

Is SK ROSSI playing in VCT LOCK IN Showmatch?

Global Esports’ co-owner, Rushindra Sinha also teased that Rossi will be staying back for some “unknown” reasons. While the team will return to base, SK Rossi will once again perform on the global stage.

Fans of the Indian franchised team were quick to deduce something was happening and all they had to do was wait. Soon after, Rossi was seen at the casters’ desk with three other casters and fans thought that was the end of it.

While the speculations might have been correct, SK Rossi is staying back in Sao Paulo. However, he is not going to be a part of Tarik’s playing five. Global Esports’ Rossi will be a crucial part of frttt’s playing five. Both Tarik and frttt will have a squad and two members for both of them were announced. Tarik’s playing five will include Michaela “mimi” Lintrup and paulanobrez, while frttt’s will have Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar and veelaskez.

When and where to watch the VCT LOCK IN Showmatch?

Viewers will be able to enjoy the live matches on March 4, 2023. While the time has not been announced, it is likely to start before the payoffs start at the regular time which is 9 am PST, 6 pm CET, or 10:30 pm IST.

The broadcast will take place on Twitch, YouTube, and Valorant Esports‘ website. Along with that, many streamers will be hosting watch parties.

Aaryanshi Mohan

