Congratulations pour in as Kai Cenat becomes the most subbed streamer on Twitch

Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat, recently became the most subscribed person on the purple platform, crossing 300,000 subscribers. Kai’s rise has been the most unprecedented, and congratulations have poured in from fans and fellow streamers for the feat.

Kai started streaming in April 2021, and since then, he’s been nominated for Streamer of the Year.

Also Read: “It drained me so hard”: xQc discusses latest IRL stream with Kai Cenat

Ludwig reacts to Kai Cenat crossing 300k subs, breaking his record

Tweeting at Kai, Ludwig extended his congratulations to the streamer and said that the number he has achieved is very well deserved. While doing the same, he took a dig at Twitch to pay the streamer enough to keep him interested in streaming on the platform.

For the ones who didn’t understand this, Ludwig was also a partnered streamer on Twitch. He eventually moved to YouTube citing better money with the Google-owned platform.

Ludwig has also claimed that he didn’t feel a huge sense of attachment with the purple platform, even though his 30-day long subathon got him the title of “the golden boy of Twitch.”

Ludwig also made a Mogul Mail video congratulating the streamer. Addressing Twitch’s monetary compensation, he said: “It’s time to give the man the bag.”

He continued saying: “He has earned you the most money any human has ever earned you in a single month in Twitch history. Time to give him a bag so he sticks around for the next couple of years”

Whose records had Kai broken after 300k subs?

After reaching the big 300k mark, Kai has become the most subbed streamer on Twitch. With this, he’s also broken a few records.

He has left behind streamers like Ludwig, who had over 280k subscribers because of a 30-day-long subathon that he had hosted. He also broke Ninja’s record, who had 269,000 subs in 2018 without hosting a subathon.

The new king of Twitch 👑@KaiCenat is now the most subscribed channel in Twitch history, shattering the previous record of 283K subscribers. — Twitch (@Twitch) February 28, 2023

Twitch acknowledged the feat achieved by the streamer as well. The platform tweeted that there was a new king of Twitch after Kai crossed 284k subs.

Kai is expected to grow at a steady rate before his numbers start to become steady. With the same amount of effort and hard work, it is almost guaranteed that his numbers won’t plummet that much.

Also Read: LOUD aaspas Valorant Settings (2023): Crosshair, Configuration, Keybinds and Sensitivity